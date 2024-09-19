Creatio Partners With Global Infotech Solutions To Further Digital Transformation With No-Code In Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, announces its partnership with Global Infotech Solutions , a leading information services company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art business solutions.Global Infotech Solution is a leading IT partner with a diverse customer base spanning multiple sectors, including & Financial Services (FSI), Government, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, E-Commerce, and more. With a commitment to innovation and expertise, Global Infotech Solution has established strong relationships with nearly 500 customers by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions. This extensive range of services is designed to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring their success with pioneering technology and committed support.“We are thrilled to partner with Creatio to bring no-code innovation to our clients. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help businesses stay ahead in today's fast-paced digital landscape," said Grace Sandra, Director at Global Infotech Solution.Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.“This partnership with Global Infotech Solutions marks an important step in our mission to bring AI-powered no-code tools to businesses worldwide. By combining their regional expertise with Creatio's innovative platform, we are poised to accelerate digital transformation across Indonesia's growing markets,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About Global Infotech SolutionEstablished in 2015, Global Infotech Solution is renowned globally for its cutting-edge IT solutions and unparalleled expertise across various industries. We're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation as per our tagline #LimitlessInnovation to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our team comprises highly skilled professionals with extensive experience and excellent support to deliver world-class infrastructure and long- lasting excellent customer relationships. PT Global Infotech Solution is also recognized for outstanding achievements and contribution services to the top solutions such as IBM, Lenovo, Alibaba, Broadcom as their true recognition of our extraordinary work in this field.As a leading Information Technology services company, we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art business solutions. Our mission is to provide trusted IT services through excellent solutions while continuously developing technical expertise that adapts to market trends and customer requirements.For more information, please visit our website, .

