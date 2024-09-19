(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven ,

one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been recognized as one of 2024's Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business.

24 Seven Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work In New York City for Third Consecutive Year

In collaboration with Best Companies Group, Crain's conducted a comprehensive survey of nearly 20,000 employees across New York's five boroughs, gathering insights on key factors that contribute to an exceptional workplace. The survey explored areas such as work environment, leadership approach, opportunities for professional growth, traditional benefits, and distinctive work perks.

"Earning a coveted spot on Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City list for the third consecutive year is more than an accolade – it's a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication and the strong organizational culture we've built together," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "New York is a cornerstone market for 24 Seven, and I'm immensely proud that our collective efforts continue to garner recognition from noted organizations such as Crain's."

In addition to this award, 24 Seven has earned many

other honors this year:



Fortune Certified as a Great Place to Work

ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Talent

SIA Staffing 100 North America

SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the United States

SIA Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in United States

Forbes 2024 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms

Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

San Francisco Business Times Largest Staffing Firms in the Bay Area

Canadian Business Review - Best Businesses in Canada Twin Cities Business - Notable Emerging Leaders

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

