Second Wave Of Explosions In Lebanon Kill 20, Injure 450

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Lebanon's of announced that at least 20 people have been killed and 450 following a second wave of explosions involving communication devices in the country.

The ministry added that the second wave of explosions occurred on Wednesday in the outskirts of Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.

Israeli officials have not commented on the explosions, but security sources claim that Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, is responsible for the communication device explosions in Lebanon.

Some Hezbollah officials have called the explosions the greatest security breach in the group's history.

According to official Lebanese statistics, the first wave of explosions on Tuesday resulted in 12 deaths and 3,000 injuries.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated at an air force base,“We are entering a new phase of the war. This will require our courage, determination, and perseverance.”

Following the explosions, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of pushing the Middle East to the brink of a dangerous regional war.

The United Nations Security Council, at the request of Arab countries, is scheduled to hold a session on Friday to discuss the explosions in Lebanon.

Escalating tensions in Lebanon has raised concerns about further regional instability as countries and international bodies closely monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Iran intends to respond to the attack, emphasizing its right under international law.

