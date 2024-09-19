Outpost Expands National Presence With 4 New Truck Yards In Major Freight Corridors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Inland Empire, and Laredo properties add nearly 60 acres and more than 1,700 semi-truck parking spaces

AUSTIN, Texas and SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost (outpost ), a leading of truck terminals and fleet yard facilities, today announced the addition of four new locations to its nationwide network. The properties in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, The Inland Empire, and Laredo, Texas strengthen Outpost's presence in critical logistics hubs across the US, bringing nearly 60 acres of industrial outdoor storage with 1,700+ semi-truck parking spaces.

The 30-acre Chicagoland facility, located at 70 Airport Road in West Dundee, adds more than 1,000 spaces for tractor-trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles. The yard expands Outpost's network into Illinois and increases total truck parking capacity within the state by nearly 9 percent.1 The yard officially opens in October and space can be booked in advance at outpost/chicago .

The 14-acre Fort Lauderdale yard, located at 12754 Wiles Road in Coral Springs, is Outpost's first in the state of Florida, adding 370 new truck parking spaces and providing a gateway into the Southeast US, Latin America, and other major Atlantic shipping lanes. The property is centrally located between the Tri-County area of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties, minutes from the I-95 transportation artery. Space can be booked online at outpost/fort-lauderdale .

The 4.5-acre Inland Empire yard, located at 15122 Ceres Avenue in Fontana, is Outpost's first in California with nearly 100 parking spaces. Its proximity within a half-day drive of Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas makes it an ideal base for local and longer-haul freight operations throughout Southern California and the Southwest. Space can be booked online at outpost/fontana .

The 11-acre Laredo yard at 18702 Metropolitan Road includes 320 parking spaces. Its proximity to the World Trade Bridge and I-35 corridor facilitates cross-border freight at one of the busiest US land ports. Space can be booked online at outpost/laredo2 .

"As our network continues to expand, motor carriers increasingly look to Outpost as a strategic partner for positioning their fleets, improving asset visibility, and optimizing their real estate investments," said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. "This can only be accomplished through our combination of purpose-built technology and the operational expertise of managing yards at scale. Our four new properties strengthen our ability to help these fleets operate more efficiently in critical freight corridors across the US."

Outpost is in the process of deploying $500 million to expand its network of industrial outdoor storage sites. Real estate owners and brokers with potential deals should contact the Outpost acquisitions team at [email protected] .

