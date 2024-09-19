El País And MECENAS Announce Launch Of El País Cocina, Bringing Premium Hispanic Food Content To U.S. Readers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Dedicated Section Will Feature Exclusive COCINA Content and Offer Brands Premium Solutions to Reach U.S. Hispanic Audiences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MECENAS , a minority-owned full stack publishing and company, and parent company of COCINA , has partnered with Grupo Prisa , owner of El País , the premier Spanish-language media outlet in the world, to launch EL PAÍS COCINA, an exclusive section on El País' digital US . This dynamic collaboration brings COCINA's elevated Latin food content to an even larger audience of food and lifestyle enthusiasts and will provide premium advertising solutions for brands seeking to engage with U.S. Hispanic consumers. In addition, El País will add COCINA to Gastro, its main cooking and foodie platform in Spain and Latin America.

El País, the premier Spanish-language media outlet in the world and COCINA, the home for authentic Latino food content in the US, Launch EL PAÍS COCINA

Continue Reading

Launching October 1, 2024, this new section will include signature recipes from COCINA's extensive catalog, as well as newly produced, never-before-seen short-form food and lifestyle series. By combining COCINA's premium signature food and recipe content with El País' widespread reach, EL PAÍS COCINA will offer brands immersive, high-quality advertising solutions in one of the most sought-after content genres, directly connecting those brands with the largest growing consumer base in the U.S.

"This partnership marks a new chapter in our commitment to serving the Hispanic community in the U.S.," said

Juan Varela, CEO Prisa US. "By collaborating with MECENAS and COCINA, we're able to bring premium, authentic food content to our readers while offering unique, high-quality advertising opportunities for brands looking to engage with this powerful audience. We believe EL PAÍS COCINA will become a must-visit destination."

EL PAÍS COCINA is designed to capture the attention of food enthusiasts across the U.S. while providing a rich environment for brands to showcase their products. It is positioned to become an essential element in media plans for companies seeking to engage with this influential audience segment.

"Our collaboration with El País expands COCINA's proven track record into an even larger and highly engaged audience while providing brands with a new, high-quality platform to connect with U.S. Hispanic consumers," said Emiliano Saccone, CEO of MECENAS. "This partnership offers an unmatched opportunity to reach an influential audience through COCINA, what it's now recognized as the home for authentic Latino food content in the US."

EL PAÍS COCINA

will launch on October 1, 2024.

About MECENAS

MECENAS, parent company of COCINA, is a minority-owned publishing and media powerhouse, connecting brands with America's vibrant multicultural communities. Our portfolio includes COCINA, the gold standard for Latin Food co-founded by Aarón Sánchez, STARPICKS, a personalized free content streaming platform, and a suite of publishing units that cater to diverse audiences spanning gaming, esports, and on-demand audio. With exclusive partnerships with some of the nation's premier content distribution platforms and a robust owned and operated audience platform reaching over 75 million devices, MECENAS stands as one of the largest independent media companies in the multicultural landscape.

About PRISA Media

PRISA Media is the world's largest digital Spanish news media, with properties in the US, Latin America, and Spain. With a clear international vocation, the group operates leading brands and titles in its sector, such as El País, the leading news brand in Spanish worldwide; AS, the leading sports news media in Spain and Latin America, and with a top position in the US sports market; and radio networks such as Cadena SER, LOS40, Radio Caracol, W Radio, and ADN Radio leaders in top markets like Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Spain. Prisa Media USA operates El País, AS, and Los40 in the US, representing the rest of the brands in the country.

Media Contact:

The Koki Group PR

305-990-2290

SOURCE MECENAS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED