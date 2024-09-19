Itron Inspire 2024 Agenda Revealed: Empowering Utilities And Cities With Innovative Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Itron's Flagship Event Gathers Leaders to Explore the Latest Innovations in and Water

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced the schedule for its premier customer-focused event, Itron Inspire 2024 , which will be held in Palm Desert, CA, Oct. 4-10, 2024. The in-person conference will bring together industry leaders across energy, water, IIoT and smart cities to address pressing utility challenges and drive the industry forward.



“Utilities are facing a broad set of challenges, which include meeting increased energy demand from data centers and AI, adapting to distributed energy resource (DER) adoption, enhancing safety, integrating renewables and more,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs.“At Itron Inspire 2024, we look forward to sharing our collective expertise with our partners and customers to demonstrate innovative solutions to these challenges.”

The main event, the Knowledge Conference, takes place Oct. 6-8 and includes inspiring keynotes, networking events, more than 75 Itron and customer-led breakout sessions and a showcase of Itron's integrated solutions and partner offerings in the Knowledge Center. Attendees are also encouraged to explore the Itron Experience to see how grid edge solutions unlock the power of data for utilities and cities, enabling more visibility and control than ever before.

Keynotes & General Sessions:



Opening General Session:



Attendees will hear from senior vice president and chief information officer of Southern California Edison (SCE), Todd Inlander, about SCE's plans to leverage sophisticated technologies to deliver electricity reliably, keep outages to a minimum and facilitate customer choice in adopting new innovations around energy monitoring and usage.



Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron, will discuss the importance of innovation in support of digital transformation.



Marina Donovan will present the findings of the 2024 Itron Resourcefulness Insight Report, which explores how utilities are leveraging AI and machine learning.

Farah Saeed, research director at Frost & Sullivan, will unveil the winners of the 2024 Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards.

Women Who Inspire: Stephanie Kolodziej, vice president, transmission & distribution at DISTRIBUTECH, will lead a discussion between industry leaders Cheryl Mele, vice president of customer and employee services at El Paso Electric Company; Evelyn Cortez-Davis, chief of staff – water systems at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; and Brandy Bolden, chief customer officer at Sacramento Municipal Utility District. Panelists will discuss timely topics including career paths, work/life balance, tips for driving cultural change within an organization and more. Tuesday General Session: Dr. Michael Webber, Sid Richardson Chair in Public Affairs and the John J. McKetta Centennial Energy Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and CTO of Energy Impact Partners, will highlight trends shaping the future of energy and water delivery and what we can do to propel the industry forward on our journey to a cleaner energy and water economy. Then, Ben Huggins, senior vice president of customer and marketing experience at Itron, will present the annual Itron Innovator Award.



Big Picture Sessions:



Grid Edge Intelligence and the Role of Data Governance: Sponsored by Capgemini, the Monday Big Picture Session, facilitated by Dr. Andrea Nuesser, grid modernization leader at Capgemini, will feature a discussion with industry expert Amber Connors, director of IT customer and grid operations technology at Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), about innovative approaches to data rights and management amid the energy transition. Navigating the Journey Toward Sustainability: Aaron Smallwood, vice president of research and industry at Smart Electric Power Alliance, will moderate the Tuesday Big Picture Session, sponsored by Bidgely, which will explore how utilities are leveraging technology, policy frameworks and stakeholder collaboration to create impactful change and a carbon-neutral future. Panelists include Scott Martin, chief financial officer, SMUD; Shriram Ramanathan, AI strategist and chief of staff, Bidgely; and Mark Spalinger, director of utilities intelligence, J.D. Power.

Breakout Sessions:

Customer and partner-led breakout sessions will take place each day of the conference after the general session in the following tracks:



Applications, Outcomes & Services: This track covers secure, scalable outcomes powered by grid edge infrastructure solutions, including grid edge intelligence, distributed intelligence, consumer engagement, grid operations, forecasting, revenue assurance, demand response, prepayment and DER management. It also highlights gas distribution safety, water operations, outcomes-based delivery and managed support services, benefiting utilities, cities and global third-party providers.

Data Management: In these sessions, utilities will share insights and experiences centered on meter data management as well as strategies for storing and using data effectively.

Mobile and Measurement Solutions: Session in this track provide insights into how Itron's mobile-based solutions offer the flexibility for seamless migration to next-generation networks or hybrid deployments, tailored to meet both business and operational needs. Multi-Purpose Network Solutions: In this track, attendees will learn how Itron enables utilities to overcome challenges and deliver more efficient, resilient and sustainable services through intelligently connected IIoT platforms and solutions.

For more information about Itron Inspire 2024, visit . Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ItronInspire24.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: .

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: