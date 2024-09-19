The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Women United Of Lake County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women United of Lake County collaborated in a volunteer initiative with the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



Sonia Munoz, a charity leader for the SBBRG Foundation, led an inspiring initiative with Women United of Lake County, which is is dedicated to supporting early childhood and care, providing essential resources to ensure a bright future for young learners.

The event focused on assembling backpacks filled with school supplies and distributing them to students during the Whispering Oaks Back-to-School Fair in in Waukegan. These supplies are more than just tools; they are the building blocks for success and confidence. Each backpack represents a step toward a solid educational foundation.

"Providing kids with these bags enables them to focus on the lessons at school rather than worry about whether their desks are filled with the necessary supplies,” said Munoz.

In addition to these impactful supplies, the SBBRG Foundation provided additional funding to Women United of Lake County, which will go to the Little Kids Big Futures Fund, further supporting early childhood education and care in Lake County.

This event advanced Women United's mission and highlighted the profound impact of community engagement in supporting education. The dedication of the SBBRG Foundation and Women United volunteers exemplified the power of collective action in making a tangible difference in the lives of young students.

For further information on Women United of Lake County, please visit uwlc.org/women-united.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

