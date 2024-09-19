Orpical Technology Solutions Named To Philadelphia Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recognized for exponential revenue growth and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Philadelphia area

- Stefan Schulz - Co-Founder

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orpical Solutions is honored to announce its placement on the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50 list for 2024.

The Business Journal recognizes Greater Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies each year based on average two-year revenue growth. Based on the criteria, Orpical was selected as one of the top 50 companies in the Philadelphia market, reflecting its significant growth and steady revenue.

The final rankings of the top 50 companies, including Orpical, will be revealed on September 26, 2024, at Vie by Cescaphe in Philadelphia.

Orpical Technology Solutions is a leading digital transformation agency with over a decade of experience. The company specializes in helping businesses buy back their time and reinvest it in ultra-fast growth. Its core focus is on implementing tailored technologies that streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase client profitability.

The Fast 50 is an important recognition of Orpical's commitment to its clients and continuous evolution as a successful digital transformation agency.

Reflecting on the journey, Co-Founder Stefan Schulz shared his thoughts: "While we've experienced steady growth year over year since our inception in 2012, we've been firing on all cylinders recently."

By focusing on aligning its core capabilities with its passions, Orpical Technology Solutions has been able to selectively pursue the most promising opportunities and deliver exceptional value to its clients;“We got crystal clear on who we are, what we're passionate about, and where we can truly excel,” Schulz remarked.

Another factor in Orpical's success was a shift in mindset-treating itself as its own client. "We were so busy helping others streamline their operations that we neglected our own," Co-Founder Ed DuCoin shared.“This changed over the past year, as the company began investing heavily in building and deploying internal systems to enhance efficiency and scale operations.”

AI adoption has been another critical factor in Orpical's growth. "We've embraced AI technology not as a crutch but as a powerful accelerator and innovator," Schulz remarked. Orpical has carefully balanced this with what Schulz refers to as“blended intelligence,” ensuring that human expertise and artificial intelligence work together. Reflecting on Orpical's recent successes, DuCoin emphasized the vital role that relationships have played in the company's journey;“Building strong connections with key partners and core clients who align with our vision have been critical to our growth," he said. "These relationships have allowed us to be the best we can be, and we're incredibly grateful for their trust and support."

Looking ahead, both Founders are confident that Orpical is just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential. "We're now able to reinvest in operations, training, and the development of internal software that will benefit both our organization and our clients," Schulz said. "This recognition is just the beginning of our journey toward even greater growth and innovation."

Orpical Technology Solutions' placement on the Fast 50 list is a testament to its strategic direction, embrace of technology, and commitment to delivering transformative solutions for clients. As the company looks ahead, it remains dedicated to nurturing the relationships that have fueled its success, compounding its fast growth into continued growth.

About Orpical Technology Solutions

Founded in 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions has evolved from a digital marketing agency into one of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia area. Orpical's unique value proposition is simple yet powerful: "We provide businesses with a way to buy back their time so they can re-invest it in growth.” Orpical Technology Solutions is set to transform the agency landscape through strategic acquisitions and technological innovation. Its mission is to revolutionize marketing agencies and consulting firms by leveraging its proprietary Time2 Transformation Series to boost efficiency, profitability, and client satisfaction in the evolving Relationship Economy.

For more information, visit orpical

