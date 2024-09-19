The Hearth Podcast Launches New Season: Exploring HR As A Thought Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candice Elliott, Founder of Back Pocket HR and Fortress and Flourish, is proud to announce the launch of the new season of her podcast, The Hearth. This season, Elliott explores the intriguing topic of "HR As A Thought Partner," with an episode that draws a unique connection between sustainable farming and professional practices.

Candice Elliott, Founder, Back Pocket HR

Candice Elliott, Fractional CHRO, Santa Cruz, CA

Continue Reading

In the latest episode, Elliott draws upon her extensive background in the food industry, particularly her experience with the Glass Jar Restaurant Group in Santa Cruz, where she served as HR Director. She explores the parallels between biodynamic agriculture-where producers collaborate with nature instead of opposing it-and the creation of balanced, effective labor systems. She emphasizes the need for businesses that prioritize grounding, connection, and balance, especially in the evolving landscape of hybrid and remote work environments.

"Much like biodynamic farming, where the focus is on working with nature rather than against it, we need to create environments that support and nurture employees rather than pushing them to their limits. Sustainable practices in both agriculture and work lead to healthier lifestyles," says Elliott.

This season of The Hearth also addresses critical issues facing today's workforce, such as the challenges of balancing care for both children and elders while maintaining professional responsibilities. Elliott advocates for creating a social infrastructure within organizations that supports employees in managing these responsibilities without compromising their work-life balance.

Key Takeaways from the Episode:



Embracing practices like locally sourcing food and biodynamic agriculture can inspire the creation of healthier and more resilient work environments.

Prioritizing sustainable practices can counteract the negative impacts of industrialization, benefiting both people and the environment.

Cultivating grounding and connection in hybrid and remote work settings enhances employee well-being and fosters a supportive culture.

Effective workload management promotes sustained productivity while ensuring employees remain balanced and energized. Developing a strong social infrastructure within organizations supports employees in caring for children and elders, fostering a deeper sense of connection and community.

Elliott's insights are informed by years of experience in HR and her passion for eco-friendly practices. As she expands her services throughout California, particularly along the coast, Candice Elliott continues to be a thought leader in reimagining the role of HR as a partner in creating thriving professional environments.

For more information about The Hearth and to listen to the latest episode, visit fortressandflourish/hearth .

About The Hearth

The Hearth is a podcast for business leaders navigating growth. Hosted by Candice Elliott, a seasoned business strategist and mentor, the show explores how organizations can transition from survival mode to thriving. Candice shares insights on aligning values with business practices to create sustainable work ecosystems. Whether a business is expanding its team or reimagining its work environment, The Hearth offers practical guidance to support both leaders and their teams as whole humans.

Contact Information: Candice Elliott

Founder, Fortress and Flourish

fortressandflourish

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 8053419226

SOURCE Candice Elliott

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED