Urban Poling Joins Veda's Industry Advisory Committee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this important time of year for the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), with Balance Awareness Week underway, Urban Poling is thrilled to announce its participation in VeDA's newly launched Advisory Committee (IAC). The IAC brings together organizations committed to supporting vestibular healthcare, offering strategic advice to VeDA's leadership to enhance patient care and advocacy efforts.

Urban Poling's Activator® Poles, which provide greater stability, confidence, and mobility for individuals with balance difficulties

Urban Poling's participation in the IAC reflects our serious commitment to supporting the vestibular community

Continue Reading

The purpose of the IAC is to empower patients with vestibular disorders by advocating for advancements that shorten the diagnostic journey and improve their overall quality of life. Urban Poling's participation in the IAC reflects our serious commitment to supporting the vestibular community, and we aim to contribute to the ongoing development of innovative solutions in vestibular healthcare.

"Collaboration is at the heart of VeDA's mission," says Cynthia Ryan, VeDA's Executive Director. "Together, we can shine a light on these invisible illnesses, empower people with dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance to become advocates for their own healthcare, and contribute to advancements that reduce the diagnostic journey and improve the quality of life for vestibular patients and their families."

For those interested in participating in Balance Awareness Week, visit VeDA's website for more information: Balance Awareness Week

-





To learn more about Urban Poling's Activator®

Poles, which provide greater stability, confidence, and mobility for individuals with balance difficulties, check out VeDA's partner page, where discounts may be available: VeDA Partners with Urban Poling

-

About Urban Poling Inc.

Urban Poling Inc. is a Canadian company and a global leader in the promotion of fitness and rehabilitation through pole walking. Known for its innovative Activator®

Poles, Urban Poling focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles.

About the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA)

The Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) is the leading international organization dedicated to supporting individuals with vestibular disorders. Since its founding in 1983, VeDA has provided patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with essential resources, education, and advocacy to improve the diagnosis and treatment of vestibular disorders. VeDA aims to reduce the diagnostic journey for individuals with dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance, and help improve their quality of life through support and guidance.

Media Contact:

Urban Poling Inc

1-877-499-7999

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED