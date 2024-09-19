EQUII Launches Partnership With Bridor To Revolutionize Baking With Its Premium Protein-Packed Yeast Flour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUII, the leader in complete protein innovation, today announced a groundbreaking and distribution partnership with Bridor, the esteemed French baking company, marking a significant step in elevating the quality and nutrition of bakery products.

EQUII's partnership with Bridor will bring protein-packed products to food service industry consumers nationwide.

EQUII will supply Bridor with its premium protein-packed yeast flour, a revolutionary ingredient known for its complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids. Bridor will utilize this flour to create a diverse range of baked goods, including dinner rolls, sandwich carriers, artisan loaves, sliced bread for sandwiches, French toast, and assorted offerings. These offerings will be available to Bridor's broad network of food service industry clients across North America, including hotel groups, restaurants, bars, c-stores, in-store bakeries, retailers, coffee shops, airlines, cruise lines, retirement homes, hospitals, army bases, schools and more.

With cutting-edge science and innovation in fermentation, EQUII has created high-protein grain flours packed with complete protein. The brand launched its flagship Bread varieties last year, which provide between 8g - 10g of protein per serving, with 30% less carbs. Last month, the brand launched its newest innovation with the introduction of a line of Pastas: Rigatoni (26g of protein per serving) and Mac & Cheese (19g of protein per serving) – allowing consumers to indulge in their favorite comfort foods with the same delicious taste but in a more health-conscious way.

"We are excited to partner with Bridor, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation," said Baljit Ghotra, Co-Founder of EQUII. "This partnership will allow us to bring the benefits of yeast protein to a broader audience, offering delicious and nutritious options to bakeries and restaurant operators."

Bridor's expertise in creating premium bakery products, combined with EQUII's innovative yeast protein flour, promises to deliver an unparalleled experience to consumers seeking both taste and nutrition. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for high-protein, plant-based foods without compromising on flavor.

"For the first time in our company's history, we are selling protein-packed products," said Eric Juillet de Saint-Lager, CEO of Bridor. "This collaboration with EQUII allows us to enhance our product offerings with high-quality, complete protein, meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

About EQUII:

Founded in 2021 by accomplished food scientists Monica Bhatia Ph.D and Baljit Ghotra Ph.D, EQUII's mission is to redefine what is expected of pantry staples, creating the world's first complete protein flour using fermentation. EQUII's products are designed to provide superior nutrition without compromising on flavor, making them a delicious choice for health-conscious individuals and those seeking a balanced diet. EQUII's complete protein bread and pasta feature simple ingredient lists with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or chemicals. For more information, visit .

About Bridor

Leading French manufacturer of premium frozen bakery products (bread, Viennese pastries), Bridor, a subsidiary of Le Duff Group, has combined large-scale manufacturing strength with the virtuosity of bakery expertise for 30 years. From its various production sites around the world, the company creates superior-quality products inspired by the bakery cultures of the world for hotel, catering, and retail professionals.

