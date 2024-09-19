Z Natural Foods Introduces Organic Date Powder: A Revolutionary Natural Sweetener

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leader in the natural and organic food industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Organic Date Powder .



This innovative natural sweetener offers a healthier alternative to refined sugars, providing consumers with a versatile and nutrient-rich option for sweetening their favorite foods and beverages.

Derived from organic deglet noor dates, our new Date Powder is carefully processed to retain the natural sweetness and nutritional benefits of dates.

Organic Date Powder is now available in 1 lb., 5 lb., and 44 lb. sizes.

Derived from organic dates, our new Date Powder is meticulously processed to retain the natural sweetness and nutritional benefits of dates. Unlike traditional sugars, Organic Date Powder contains additional nutrients, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers seeking to enhance their diet without sacrificing flavor.

"We are excited to introduce Organic Date Powder to our lineup of natural products," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Science at Z Natural Foods. "As more people look for healthier alternatives to processed sugars, our Date Powder provides a delicious and nutritious option that aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality, natural foods."

Organic Date Powder is perfect for a wide range of culinary applications. It can be used to sweeten smoothies, baked goods, oatmeal, and desserts, or as a sugar substitute in recipes, providing a lightly sweet, caramel-like color. Its versatility and health benefits make it an excellent addition to any pantry.

Z Natural Foods is dedicated to providing products that support optimal health and wellness. Our products, including the new Organic Date Powder, include many organic, non-GMO and gluten-free natural foods, ensuring the highest quality for our customers.

For more information about Organic Date Powder, visit .



About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

(888) 963-6637

[email protected]

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

