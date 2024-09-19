Heramba Electric's Kiepe Electric Subsidiary Receives Order For Smarthybrid Battery Drive For Center-Cab Locomotive DE 18 From Vossloh Rolling Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



KIEPE equips Vossloh Rolling Stock's DE 18 center-cab locomotives with SmartHybrid battery power converters; eleven systems have already been delivered

System integration by KIEPE replaces the locomotives' additional diesel tanks with battery drive Locomotives meet new environmental guidelines or local emission limits for pollutants and noise emissions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, and ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ: PITA) (“Heramba Electric” or the“Company”), a global technology company focused on decarbonizing public and commercial transportation, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kiepe Electric (“KIEPE”) has received a framework order from Vossloh Rolling Stock to equip eleven class DE 18 diesel-electric shunting locomotives with KIEPE's SmartHybrid battery drive instead of an additional diesel tank. The low-emission and low-noise operation of KIEPE's SmartHybrid battery drive brings operators various benefits, such as higher availability, decarbonization, and energy efficiency. KIEPE will present the SmartHybrid solution at Booth 430, Hall 9 at InnoTrans in Berlin from September 24-27, 2024.



Ulrich Lauel, Director of Global Sales Rail Systems at KIEPE:“Rail vehicles are designed for very long lifecycles. It is therefore important to keep an eye on the latest technologies. KIEPE wants to work with its customers to exploit all possibilities to implement the low-emission and efficient vehicles required today. We are fortunate to have added a successful chapter to our long-standing business partnership with Vossloh Rolling Stock with this locomotive project.”

KIEPE's System Integration is Convincing

KIEPE has already equipped over 130 DE 18 locomotives from Vossloh Rolling Stock, mainly used in heavy shunting and mainline service, with traction converters (TU 900). Eleven locomotives of this type have already been equipped with a SmartHybrid battery drive and control system.

The power converter with an integrated battery is mounted under the locomotive in place of the additional fuel tank and is connected to the locomotive's fire protection system. KIEPE equips the SmartHybrid battery drive with the batteries in an assembly facility specially set up for this purpose in Düsseldorf. Two battery packs are placed in the housing of the UGC 301 (underfloor equipment container 301) and integrated into the locomotive's drive system and its controls. The batteries can be charged via the diesel engine or an external power supply (3AC 400V). KIEPE contributes with system integration know-how to optimize the interaction between the battery and the traction container.

Economical Operation Despite Frequent Start and Stop Operation

The class DE 18 SmartHybrid locomotive can be used more flexibly in operation because it meets new environmental guidelines or local emission limits with regard to pollutants and noise emissions. The vehicles can drive in“zero-emission” areas, such as tunnels, inside factory buildings or train stations. In addition, depending on the load profile, a locomotive can carry out up to one hour of shunting operations without emitting emissions, even at night, thanks to the low noise levels. The frequent starting and stopping of the locomotives is more economical because the extended start-stop function of the diesel engine reduces pollutant emissions. This can reduce fuel costs by as much as 25% and also reduce maintenance costs. Battery operation scores points for its increased efficiency, especially when power requirements are low (less than 400 kW). Auxiliary units can be supplied with energy for up to three hours when the diesel engine is switched off.







The SmartHybrid battery drive from KIEPE makes the DE 18 locomotive more flexible and sustainable in its use. | © Vossloh Rolling Stock

Michele Molinari, CEO of Heramba Electric, said:“Heramba Electric and our Kiepe Electric subsidiary are committed to driving the transition to cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions. Economical and low-emission rail vehicles are in demand, which also applies to cargo locomotives. The partnership with Vossloh Rolling Stock highlights our shared vision for reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency in rail systems. The SmartHybrid battery drive is a significant step forward, offering operators the flexibility, environmental benefits, and cost savings needed to meet modern challenges. We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, providing solutions that support a greener future for public and commercial transportation.”



About Heramba Electric

Heramba Electric is a special-focused company dedicated to accelerating decarbonized commercial transportation. Focused on innovation and impactful developments, our vision is to help the world seamlessly shift towards green mobility. Our investments in sustainable, clean energy providers support Heramba Electric's mission to abate this transportation sector's contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). Heramba Electric is the parent company of Kiepe Group, an international pioneer in electric mobility for rail vehicles and buses. For more information on Heramba Electric plc, visit our website at .

KIEPE, headquartered in Düsseldorf with subsidiaries in Austria, Canada, Italy, Switzerland and the USA, is known worldwide for its efficient and ecologically sustainable electrical equipment. The company has been offering solutions for light rail, subways, regional trains, locomotives, and electric buses with In Motion Charging (IMC) and High-Power Charging (HPC) since 1906. In addition, KIEPE provides charging systems for various applications. Kiepe Electric GmbH is a company of Heramba Electric plc. For more information on Kiepe Electric, visit our website at .

