LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc . (“RenovoRx” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapies based on a local drug-delivery platform, today announced that Ripal Gandhi, M.D., FSIR, FSVM will present at the Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology (“CIO”) which is being held September 20-22, 2024, at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Dr. Gandhi's presentation will highlight RenovoRx's TAMP (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (“LAPC”) and recent publications of clinical data.

Dr. Gandhi, professor of Interventional Radiology at the Miami Cancer Institute and Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, is a Course Director for the Symposium on CIO. Since 2018, Dr. Gandhi has been instrumental as a principal investigator for the Miami Cancer Institute in RenovoRx's pivotal ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial in LAPC.

Dr. Gandhi's presentation will provide an overview of the clinical challenges of the standard of care treatment available to LAPC patients. Systemic (intravenous) chemotherapy, while considered the standard-of-care for LAPC, is often associated with debilitating side effects, and may have limited effectiveness in treating this type of cancer due to tumors lacking dedicated blood vessels critical for delivering chemotherapy. Dr. Gandhi will highlight the TAMP therapy platform and the opportunity it may give to LAPC patients as a potential targeted oncology option for treatment.

Dr. Gandhi will also discuss the status of the Company's ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC study, which is evaluating the use of the TAMP therapy platform with gemcitabine HCl in patients with LAPC. Additionally, he will review a recent publication in the international peer-reviewed journal, The Oncologist®, of early-stage clinical data on the intra-arterial administration of gemcitabine HCl utilizing the TAMP including Phase I/II dose escalation safety study (RR1) and acquired data from a post-marketing post-treatment observational registry study (RR2).

Presentation Details:

Date : Saturday, September 21, 2024

Title: New Frontiers in Pancreatic Cancer: Transarterial and Transvenous Approaches

Time : 9:30am ET

Location : Loews Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida

Speaker : Ripal Gandhi, M.D., FSIR, FSVM

Event Website: Home | Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology (hmpglobalevents.com)

About the TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is an ongoing Phase III randomized multi-center study evaluating the proprietary TAMPTM (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform for the treatment of LAPC. RenovoRx's first product candidate using the TAMP technology is a novel investigational oncology drug-delivery combination utilizing the Company's FDA-cleared RenovoCath ® device for the intra-arterial administration of chemotherapy, gemcitabine HCl.

The first interim analysis in the Phase III clinical trial was completed in March 2023, with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommending a continuation of the study. The TIGeR-PaC study is investigating TAMP in LAPC. The study's primary endpoint is a 6-month Overall Survival benefit with secondary endpoints including reduced side effects versus standard of care. The second interim analysis for this study will be triggered by the 52nd event, which is estimated to occur in late 2024 or early 2025.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision oncology therapies based on a local drug delivery platform for high unmet medical need with a goal to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. RenovoRx's patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) therapy platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy's toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx's novel and patented approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy. Its Phase III lead product candidate is a novel oncology drug-device combination product. It is being investigated under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA's 21 CFR 312 pathway. The investigational drug-device combination candidate utilizes RenovoCath ® , the Company's FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. The intra-arterial infusion of gemcitabine HCl by the RenovoCath catheter is currently being evaluated for the treatment of LAPC by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of FDA).

RenovoRx is also actively exploring other commercialization strategies utilizing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath delivery system as a stand-alone device.

RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. The intra-arterial infusion of gemcitabine HCl by the RenovoCath catheter is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale.

