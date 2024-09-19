Kraneshares To Host “The Future Of Carbon Pricing” Roundtable At The Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, KraneShares, a leader in climate-focused strategies, in collaboration with Climate Finance Partners (CLIFI), will host an exclusive roundtable event titled The Future of Carbon Pricing. This invitation-only roundtable, part of Climate Action's Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2024, will bring together 20 distinguished experts and leading institutional investors for a critical discussion on the impact of rapidly growing energy demand on global carbon prices.



As global energy consumption continues to rise, driven by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and improving living standards in developing economies, carbon emissions are climbing at an alarming rate. Cap-and-trade programs and other emissions trading systems (ETS), which assign a price to CO2 and other greenhouse gases, have emerged as key tools to mitigate these emissions.

KraneShares, through its pioneering carbon ETFs-KRBN (Global Carbon Strategy ETF) , KCCA (California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF) , and KEUA (European Union Allowance Strategy ETF) -offers investors access to these expanding carbon markets. The roundtable will focus on how these markets, and the broader carbon pricing landscape, can play a vital role in managing the world's carbon emissions and combatting climate change.

Key Topics of Discussion:



The growing impact of carbon pricing as nearly 25% of global emissions fall under some form of carbon regulation.

The launch of new emissions trading systems and their potential influence on global carbon markets.

Europe's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and its effect on global carbon pricing.

The energy demand from AI and data centers and its impact on power grids and global consumption.

Challenges and opportunities for developing nations in implementing emissions trading systems while maintaining growth. The potential implications of the U.S. elections on regional cap-and-trade programs, such as California's and the Northeast's Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Notable Participants:

The roundtable will feature Luke Oliver , Head of Climate Investments at KraneShares. Luke leads the firm's climate solutions business and develops innovative products that provide access to carbon markets, including KraneShares' suite of carbon ETFs like KRBN, KCCA, and KEUA. He works closely with clients to educate them on the asset class and implementation strategies.

Also joining is Eron Bloomgarden , Founding Partner of CLIFI, an expert in environmental finance and impact investing. Eron advises governments and corporations on carbon markets and teaches sustainable finance at Columbia University.

Tony Gordon , Founding Partner of AVAIO Capital, brings over 25 years of expertise in energy and environmental infrastructure investments, having built multi-billion-dollar platforms focused on energy transition and low-carbon technologies.

Jean-Philippe (JP) Brisson , Partner at Latham & Watkins, is a leading attorney in climate change law with significant experience in carbon capture, trading, and global regulatory frameworks.

These prominent experts will provide valuable insights into the future of carbon pricing, exploring its implications on investment strategies, regulatory developments, and the broader climate action agenda.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

