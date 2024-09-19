Mama’S Creations Honored With Three QVC® 2024 Customer Choice Food Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Wins Awards Eighth Year in a Row, including“I Could Eat This Everyday”, Best Sauce and Best Chicken

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced that QVC customers have for the eighth year in a row voted MamaMancini's products as #1 in the“I Could Eat This Everyday”, Best Sauce and Best Chicken categories during the 2024 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards.









Every year in fall, QVC customers cast their ballots in its most exclusive poll, the Customer Choice Awards. QVC polls their customers to select their top products, this year across 31 food categories. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the three awards on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 18, 2024.

“For the eighth year in a row, QVC customers made their voices heard in the annual Customer Choice Food Awards amongst strong competition from countless superb food products offered on QVC,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mama's Creations.“Once again, our products took top honors, reflecting the success of the entire Mama's Creations' team in creating recipes that bring joy to QVC's loyal consumers. QVC continues to be a strong partner for us with its reach into over 100 million homes in North America and as one of the largest direct to consumer marketers in North America. With the acceleration of consumers choosing fresh, clean and easy to prepare meals, we are focused on building our QVC partnership, and incrementally introducing new products and flavors to the market such as our award-winning Roasted Chicken, our Meatballs in a Cup on-the-go meal solution, newly launched retail ready Grilled Chicken Breast in Vacuum Packs, and Gourmet Paninis.

“Our partnership with QVC is extra special, because it allows us to connect one-on-one with our consumers. Dan and our chefs work hand-in-hand with the QVC team to develop first-to-market innovations that premiere on QVC exclusively for our QVC consumers. When we see tremendous success and 'pent up' demand for these items, we are able to roll similar versions out nationally with our grocery and club retailers that are non-exclusive to QVC, like we did with our Meatballs in a Cup and Grilled Chicken,” concluded Michaels.

Dan Mancini, Co-Founder of MamaMancini's, added:“QVC is a household name and represents the heart of the American consumer. Our eighth year of winning products is an incredible testament to our brand. We truly appreciate our customers' dedication and would like to thank each and every one of them for casting their votes in favor of our products.”

Mama's Creations sells a wide variety of MamaMancini's brand Italian foods spanning beef, chicken and turkey – produced across both of the Company's facilities – on QVC's platform direct on live appearances, auto ships, and online purchases.

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“believe,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expect,”“anticipates,”“eventually” or“projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

