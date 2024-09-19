Yiren Digital To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference On September 25 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) based in Beijing, an AI-powered providing a comprehensive suite of and lifestyle services in China, today announced that Yuning Feng, CFO of Yiren Digital will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor on September 25. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 25, 2024 TIME: 8:00 AM ET LINK:



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's“virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.



About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

