Lula’S Battle Lost: Central Bank Asserts Independence With Unanimous Rate Hike

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) In a significant setback for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil's Central has demonstrated its independence by unanimously raising the Selic rate to 10.75% per year.



This decision, made by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) on September 18th, comes despite mounting pressure from Lula and his Workers' Party to lower interest rates.



The rate hike reflects the Central Bank's unwavering commitment to controlling inflation, even in the face of Lula's repeated criticisms.



Roberto Campos Neto, the current Central Bank president appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, has stood firm against Lula's calls for lower rates.



Gabriel Galípolo, Lula's nominee for the next Central Bank presidency, has reinforced this stance. His support signals a united front in maintaining the institution's autonomy.







Lula's loss in this battle is further emphasized by his recent statements regarding his future Central Bank pick. The President claimed that his nominee would not "owe any favors" to the government and could raise rates if necessary.



This concession suggests a grudging acceptance of the Central Bank 's independence and a retreat from his earlier, more combative stance.

Central Bank's Stance and Economic Impact

The Central Bank's hawkish tone in its accompanying statement underscores its resolve to tackle inflation. The statement hinted at a possible 0.5-point hike in November.



The mention of a "positive output gap" indicates the bank's concern about an overheating economy, justifying tighter monetary policy. This decision marks a clear victory for the principle of Central Bank autonomy in Brazil.



Despite Lula's efforts to influence monetary policy, the institution has demonstrated its ability to make decisions based on economic factors. It has maintained its independence from political pressure.



The unanimous vote, including support from Lula-appointed directors, sends a strong message about the bank's commitment to its mandate.



Lula continues to grapple with high interest rates and their impact on economic growth. This episode highlights the challenges he faces in implementing his economic agenda.



The Central Bank's independence, once criticized by Lula, now stands as a formidable check on his ability to shape monetary policy. This limits his ability to align it with his preferences.

