Axlab, Danish Medtech Pioneer, Expands To US With Advanced Robotic Tissue Sectioning For Pathology Laboratories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axlab, a Danish innovator within solutions for pathology laboratories, is expanding its presence in the US to meet the growing demand for fully automated sectioning workflows with the AS-410M. In the last decade, 100 AS-410M automated slide preparation systems have been successfully implemented, optimizing workflows and enhancing sectioning quality, thus ensuring a strong foothold worldwide.

The AS-410M is capable of cutting up to 96 paraffin blocks as well as delivering 400 sections mounted on slides, registered, dried and ready for further analysis, all in just 4-6 hours

"In order to ensure that we have all competencies, we have handpicked a team of highly skilled staff members with extensive experience in their respective fields, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the US. Since installing our first AS-410M device in Denmark in 2016, our Danish headquarters has gained vast expertise in automating pathology labs with diverse requirements and complex workflows. Combined with our US team, we are confident in achieving similar success in the US," says Kris

Rokke, National Sales Director for Axlab in the US. "My team and I are extremely excited and honored about this unique opportunity to also offer this advanced technology to labs across the US and thus contribute to the pathology labs of tomorrow."



The AS-410M received FDA clearance in 2024 and features high quality sectioning alongside full traceability, image capture, automatic blade replacement, patient data safety, and a controlled environment regardless of humidity and other factors, with quality as the core focus. Currently, at least 85% of AS-410M installations worldwide are used for clinical purposes.

It is possible to see the AS-410M on display at the National Society for Histotechnology (NSH) 2024 in New Orleans from September 20-24, 2024.



About

Axlab

Axlab, established in 1993, implements innovation that matters, creating tomorrow's pathology laboratories and OR's. Through global partnerships, Axlab offers validated advanced instruments, unique quality consumables, end-to-end services and support, plus education and certification through Axlab Academy. For the AS-410M, Axlab is appointed by manufacturer Dainippon Seiki to distribute and service the device. Between 2019 and 2023, Axlab's revenue grew by 102%.

