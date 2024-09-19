DCN Dx To Present At The 29Th ADLM International CPOCT Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DCN Dx to Present miniDxR's Impact on Enhancing Lateral Flow Assay Performance in Point-of-Care Diagnostics

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services, announces its participation in the 29th ADLM International CPOCT Symposium, taking place from September 25-27, 2024, in San Diego, CA. The symposium, themed "Quality Beyond the Lab: Navigating POCT Excellence in Patient Care," will bring together innovators and thought leaders in point-of-care testing (POCT) from around the world.

DCN Dx's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Pat Vaughan, will be presenting a poster titled "Benchmarking the miniDxR: Enhancing Lateral Flow Assay Performance for Point-of-Care Diagnostics." The research focuses on the miniDxR, a customizable lateral flow assay reader designed to significantly enhance diagnostic sensitivity and precision, delivering results in approximately 10 seconds. The study compares the miniDxR against a more expensive commercial analyzer, demonstrating the miniDxR's superior reproducibility, lower coefficient of variation, and improved sensitivity, enabling detection of lower analyte concentrations-key advantages in POCT environments.

The study also highlights the miniDxR's performance in both visual and fluorescence modes, where it exhibited higher precision and lower variability across multiple analyte concentrations. The results showed that miniDxR not only surpasses comparable analyzers but does so with a more accessible price point, making it particularly valuable for applications in resource-limited environments and at-home diagnostics.

"DCN Dx is excited to service the POC diagnostic market with a robust and effective LFA reader," said Dr. Pat Vaughan. "With the advent of this cost effective high performing reader, highly precise and sensitive assays are now possible at the point of care and not reliant on assess to laboratory-based testing. This supports and promotes access to effective healthcare to previously underserved markets and geographical locations."

"This symposium offers a fantastic platform to engage with leading professionals in the field of POCT and to demonstrate how our innovations like the miniDxR are driving the future of diagnostics at the point of care," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer at DCN Dx. "We are looking forward to the event!"

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary CDMO specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays. Our clinical research services group specializes in the planning, execution, and oversight of IVD clinical trials, inclusive of clinical operations, data management, and biostatistics.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.

