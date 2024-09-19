Paints And Coatings Market Size And Growth Exploring Future Trends And Developments By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paints and Coatings Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Paints and Coatings Overview : 2021-2031Market Size and Growth:- Current Value (2021): $175.8 billion- Projected Value (2031): $278.4 billion- CAGR: 4.7%Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Segmentation:By Resin:- Acrylic: Largest market share in 2021, expected to lead through 2031 due to high usage in urbanization and construction.- Alkyd: Fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3%, driven by housing and real estate growth.By Product Type:- Waterborne Coatings: Largest share in 2021 and anticipated to maintain dominance, spurred by increased furniture demand.- Solvent-borne Coatings: Fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2%, used in industrial equipment.By Application:- Architectural: Major share in 2021 and expected to remain dominant, with a CAGR of 5.0%, influenced by rapid urbanization and the need for residential and commercial facilities.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific: Held the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2%, driven by industrial, transportation, and construction advancements.Market Key Players:- RPM International Inc.- Asian Paints- Indigo Paints Ltd- PPG Industries, Inc.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Akzo Nobel N.V- Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLCMarket Drivers and Challenges:- Drivers: Increased demand from automotive, construction, and architecture sectors; innovations in low-VOC coatings.- Challenges: Health issues related to VOC-containing products.Strategic Insights:Leading companies are enhancing market presence through product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and geographical expansions.

