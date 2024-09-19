Blackpoint IT Services Announces Strategic Investment Partnership With Agellus Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackPoint IT Services ("BlackPoint" or the "Company"), a leading provider of managed IT, hosted VoIP, and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Agellus Capital, a private equity firm specializing in essential, non-discretionary businesses. This strategic partnership marks an exciting milestone in BlackPoint's journey, positioning the Company for continued growth and expansion. James and Lesleigh Watson will remain significant owners in the business, ensuring continuity of leadership and vision.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, BlackPoint has managed small to mid-sized businesses' complex IT environments for over four decades, offering comprehensive managed services, cloud, hosted VoIP, cybersecurity solutions, and expert consulting. With 24/7/365 monitoring and support, BlackPoint is committed to ensuring the IT health and security of its clients across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions.

James Watson, CEO of BlackPoint, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to enter this next phase of growth alongside Agellus Capital. Their vision for the future aligns perfectly with our goals, and their transparent and efficient approach made them the ideal partner. We are confident that, together, we can leverage our expertise and resources to drive continued success for BlackPoint's vendors, clients, and employees."

Agellus Capital also expressed their confidence in the partnership. Beau Thomas, Managing Partner at Agellus Capital, said, "We are honored to work with James, Lesleigh, and the BlackPoint team. BlackPoint has built an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and fostering a strong workplace culture. We look forward to building on the Company's success."

Jordan Prohaska, Principal at Agellus Capital, added, "BlackPoint's position in the fragmented managed IT services market presents significant opportunities for organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We are excited to support the team in expanding the Company's capabilities, geographic reach, and talent as we embark on this next stage of growth."

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for BlackPoint, with plans to leverage Agellus Capital's resources and expertise to expand its footprint and capabilities while continuing to provide top-tier IT services to its clients.

Revenue Rocket served as financial advisor and Helsell Fetterman as legal counsel to BlackPoint.

About BlackPoint IT Services

Founded in 1977, BlackPoint simplifies IT for its clients by aligning its technology solutions with their business objectives, delivering best-in-class services. A leader in Cloud, Security, hosted VoIP and Managed IT infrastructure, BlackPoint is committed to upholding strong ethical values and maintaining a personal touch in its client relationships. With a deep dedication to its community, BlackPoint remains a trusted partner for businesses across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West. More can be found about

BlackPoint IT Services at

.



About Agellus Capital

Established in 2024 and based in Clayton, Missouri, Agellus Capital partners with founders and management teams to foster transformational growth in essential services businesses across the United States and Canada. Agellus focuses on non-discretionary businesses in large, fragmented markets, with a goal of driving sustainable, long-term success for its portfolio companies. More can be found about

Agellus Capital at

.



Contact: Jeremy Milner, +1 401-862-9422, [email protected]

SOURCE BlackPoint IT Services

