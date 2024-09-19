Adaptiva Included In Three New Gartner® Hype Cycletm Research Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This follows a summer of high-profile partnership and integration announcements

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced it was recognized in the AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) vendor category in three new Gartner® Hype CycleTM reports. Adaptiva was also identified in a recent Gartner research report on new approaches for modernizing Windows and third-party application patching. The company believes the inclusion in multiple reports underscores Adaptiva's leadership in integrating emerging generative AI technologies and modern IT automation capabilities to support IT and security operations professionals.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

"Adaptiva partners with IT and cybersecurity leaders from hundreds of global and Fortune 500 enterprises to provide a fully automated approach to deploying software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "We feel these reports and our inclusion in them demonstrate that autonomous endpoint management and patching are top priorities for global organizations today, and we're honored to be considered a leader in the conversation."

"Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2024." This report discusses how "IT organizations are increasingly turning to AI-oriented tools and technologies to improve IT operations, service management and cybersecurity. I&O leaders and their peers should leverage this Hype Cycle to improve IT delivery capabilities through a coordinated implementation of AI."

"Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2024 . " This research focused "Digital employee experience, employee enablement and generative-AI-enabled technologies take center stage in digital workplace I&O. End-user services leaders can use this Hype Cycle to evaluate enabling digital workplace technologies."

Gartner writes that "end-user services leaders can improve efficiency and security by taking a modern approach to patching Windows and third-party applications on endpoints. This research provides guidance on strategies and technologies that can improve endpoint patching." "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024."

In this research, Gartner explores how "automation is key to infrastructure and operations delivering greater value, efficiency and agility." The Hype Cycle "will help I&O leaders looking to deliver these efficiencies and innovations, upskill their staff and optimize costs and value."

"Adaptiva has been at the forefront of endpoint management for two decades, and our deep expertise and innovation continue to propel both our company and the industry forward," said Anne Baker, CMO of Adaptiva. "Our recent partnership with Insight, along with integrations with CrowdStrike, Tenable and Microsoft, ensure more organizations can automate patching to strengthen their security posture. With more advancements on the horizon, our team remains dedicated to staying at the cutting edge of autonomous endpoint management."

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products provide IT and cybersecurity leaders with a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Learn more at .

