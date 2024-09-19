President Ilham Aliyev Reviews Renovation Work At Bulud Hotel In Khankendi
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of
renovation and restoration work at the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi on
September 19, Azernews reports.
