Newvue Announces Strategic Partner Agreement With Konica Minolta Healthcare To Enhance Radiology Workflow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla. and WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, and Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leading provider of medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, announce a strategic partner agreement. This partnership allows Konica Minolta to offer NewVue's innovative EmpowerSuite Radiology Workflow Orchestrator and Command Center to its extensive of healthcare customers across the US, integrating seamlessly with Konica Minolta's Exa® to enhance radiology workflows. EmpowerSuite is a key component of Konica Minolta's enterprise imaging portfolio.



Through this partnership, NewVue's state-of-the-art solutions will complement the capabilities of the Exa® Platform, Konica Minolta's advanced, web-based PACS, RIS, and Billing solution. This integration empowers healthcare providers with advanced tools to streamline operations, optimize clinical decision-making, and improve diagnostic efficiency. EmpowerSuite's AI-driven approach offers tailored worklists based on individual radiologist preferences and clinical priorities, significantly reducing administrative burden and combating radiologist burnout.

“Our partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare will bring tangible benefits to radiologists, IT teams, and radiology groups,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.“Radiologists will experience reduced burnout and increased productivity through our intelligent, adaptive workflows. IT teams will benefit from our cloud-native, easy-to-deploy solutions that reduce maintenance overhead, while radiology groups can optimize resource allocation, improve turnaround times, and enhance overall patient care.”

“Konica Minolta is excited to collaborate with NewVue by integrating EmpowerSuite with our Exa® Platform to deliver more productivity tools to our customers,” says Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT.“Through advanced features on the Exa Platform, such as Server-Side Rendering and Diagnostic Zero Footprint Viewer, radiologists have the speed, flexibility and security they need to maximize efficiency regardless of imaging file size or where they are located. The addition of EmpowerSuite gives radiologists an integrated, AI-driven workspace to enhance reading efficiency, strengthen diagnostic accuracy and help improve patient care. We look forward to a successful partnership that aligns with our commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions.”

This referring partner agreement between NewVue and Konica Minolta Healthcare, effective immediately, highlights the shared commitment of both companies to leverage innovative technology to drive operational efficiencies and enhance the quality of healthcare.

About NewVue

Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice's and each radiologist's needs. The platform's AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company's focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta's DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta's innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook , or visit .

