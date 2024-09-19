Horizon, Hirevue's User Conference, Returns To San Diego In March 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HireVue Horizon Brings Together Experts to Elevate Talent Strategies and Unlock Potential

Salt Lake City, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced the return of its highly anticipated user conference, HireVue Horizon. The premier talent and HR tech event is back, set to take place from March 24-26, 2024, at the stunning Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

HireVue Horizon is a dynamic, two-day event designed to empower recruitment professionals and HR leaders by providing them with actionable insights and proven strategies to future-proof their talent strategies. Attendees will learn how to unlock their team's full potential using HireVue's science-backed technology to assess skills and competencies for smarter, fairer, more efficient hiring. The conference offers a blend of peer-to-peer learning and networking, HireVue and customer keynotes, breakout sessions, and memorable team building activities.

“Horizon is more than just a conference-it's a community. We are thrilled to welcome attendees back to a space where innovation and excellence converge, offering unparalleled access to our latest platform advancements, networking opportunities, and industry thought leadership content that will help shape our customer's strategy for years to come,” said Amanda Hahn, Chief Marketing Officer at HireVue.

Early bird registration for HireVue Horizon opens today.

What to Expect at Horizon 2025

Past Horizon sessions have highlighted innovative recruitment strategies and industry-leading insights from top global organizations. Sessions like "Building for Scale" by Keurig Dr. Pepper and "The Future of High-Volume Hiring" by Carnival Corporation focused on leveraging technology to streamline hiring processes. At the same time, industry thought leaders like Jason Averbrook offered visionary perspectives with talks like“Rethinking the Future of Work.”

Attendees will leave with actionable insights on how to leverage HireVue's platform further to unlock the greater potential of every candidate. By focusing on skills and competencies over outdated hiring criteria, attendees will learn how to build more inclusive, dynamic, and high-performing teams.

Space at the conference is limited and early bird discounts end soon. Register today

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue's deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates' unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

HireVue Social Networks

Threads: @hirevue

X:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Instagram:





Attachment

HireVue Horizon Announced for March 2025

CONTACT: Emma Ferns HireVue ...