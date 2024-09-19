Pinpoint Predictive Announces Membership With NAMIC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint Predictive joins the esteemed insurance community membership of The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC)

San Mateo, California, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinpoint Predictive, Inc , the leading Loss Prediction and Risk Score for the P&C insurance industry, is delighted to announce it has become a member of The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) , the organization providing advocacy, education, and association services to its growing of insurance carriers.

“We are proud to join NAMIC and contribute to its nearly 1,500 member community and are thrilled to help support its efforts in helping insurers better serve their policyholders,” said Scott Ham, CEO of Pinpoint Predictive.“Working with the NAMIC organization provides Pinpoint a great opportunity to participate in areas where we can continue to make a positive impact on the important issues facing property and casualty insurers.”

Pinpoint Predictive is driven by a mission to champion fairness while envisioning a financially secure insurance landscape. Our partnership with NAMIC not only enhances our role in shaping industry practices, but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a more robust and responsible insurance sector.

About The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC)

NAMIC membership reflects many of the country's largest national insurers as well as regional and local mutual insurance companies on main streets across America. NAMIC members write $391 billion in annual premiums and account for 68 percent of homeowners, 56 percent of the automobile, and 31 percent of the business insurance markets.

About Pinpoint Predictive, Inc.

Pinpoint Predictive provides property and casualty insurers with the earliest and most accurate loss predictions and risk scores to fast-track profitable growth and improve loss ratios. Unlike traditional methods, Pinpoint's platform leverages deep learning, proprietary behavioral economics data, and trillions of individual behavioral predictors to help insurers identify the risk costs associated with customers and prospects.

Insurtech 100 Awards 2022 | Insurtech Vanguard | AI Breakthrough Awards 2023 | Global Tech Awards 2023 – Category Winner for AI, AnalyticsTech and Insurtech | Insurance Awards 2023 – Category winner for Insurtech in World Finance Magazine | Most Innovative Company in the Insurtech Industry 2024

