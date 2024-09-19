Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd ("Yoshitsu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has been named a Stevie® Award winner in the "Company of the Year - Retail - Medium-size" category at the 21st Annual International Business Awards® (“IBAs”). See the official website of the IBAs at for details.



The IBAs are the only international, all-encompassing business awards competition. Each year, the IBAs receive more than 3,700 entries from organizations in more than 60 nations and territories. Winners were determined through more than two months of judging by the average scores of more than 300 professionals worldwide. Other recipients of the IBAs include household-name companies such as BT, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented,“We are thrilled and honored to receive this award, which represents significant recognition of our growth strategies and operational achievements by the market and industry. Behind this milestone achievement lies our pragmatic yet ambitious growth strategy and solid financial performance. We are grateful that our efforts and innovations over the years have garnered wide recognition both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue our established strategies with greater confidence and determination. By taking a long-term perspective while staying grounded, we will advance steadily, step by step, towards our goal of becoming a global leader in the retail industry. We firmly believe that Yoshitsu will navigate the challenges and opportunities in the evolving retail industry with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and high quality, aiming to earn more honors and value for our company and shareholders."

About The Stevie ® Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. There are now nine Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they receive more than 12,000 nominations each year. Stevie Award judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Award judging process each year. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

