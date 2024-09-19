Filevine’S LEX Summit 2024: A Landmark Event For The Legal Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jake Gyllenhaal, Camille Vasquez, The Innocence Project, and Nelly joined a powerhouse lineup of thought leaders at Filevine's premier conference.

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , leading provider of legal technology, successfully concluded its celebrated user conference, LEX Summit , held at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City from September 8th - 10th, 2024. Bringing together over 1,000 legal professionals from across the United States and Canada, the summit once again proved to be a must-attend legal tech event, setting the stage for discussions and innovations that will reshape the future of the legal industry. Filevine's largest user conference to date, LEX Summit, not only offered engaging keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking, but also gave attendees exclusive early access to new product releases.

Early Access to Innovation

One of the most widely-anticipated sessions at the conference each year is Filevine's Product Keynote in which attendees gain an exclusive look at the latest advancements in Filevine's suite of solutions. This year, LEX Summit attendees received free, early access to Filevine's latest tool in its AI-powered product suite: an advanced deposition assistant called Depo CoPilotTM . The first-of-its-kind tool is designed to significantly enhance the effectiveness of legal professionals during depositions by offering real-time transcription analysis, goal tracking, and deposition support to litigators. Depo CoPilotTM is already being named“your guardian angel during a deposition” and“one of the best use cases for generative AI in legal .” While the product is free through 2024 and exclusively available for LEX Summit attendees, interested parties can join the waitlist to purchase the product at depocopilot.com .

Among the other well-received products released to LEX Summit attendees was Filevine's Client Portal, a free tool designed to improve communication and transparency between law firms and their clients. Filevine also rolled out nine feature updates receiving applause following the announcements and generating buzz across the conference center.

The summit also offered a wealth of learning opportunities with over 65 interactive workshops and breakout sessions designed to provide practical insights and strategies for optimizing legal operations. Following LEX Summit, attendees are able to view session recordings to earn additional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits.

“LEX Summit is the must-attend legal conference of the year,” said Patrice Gimenez, Information Technology Consultant and LEX Summit attendee.“[It] will shine as a superior learning and networking experience. I'll never miss another one again!”

A Star-Studded Lineup

LEX Summit 2024 was marked by a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, including attorney Camille Vasquez, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the high-profile Johnny Depp defamation trial, and Academy Award and Tony nominated Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently starred as a prosecutor in the TV series“Presumed Innocent”. Attendees were also moved by the powerful message delivered by representatives from The Innocence Project, who continue their mission to exonerate the wrongfully convicted.

The summit ignited excitement with a Vegas-inspired rooftop Casino Night and concluded with a live performance by Grammy-award-winning rapper Nelly at the Delta Center, providing unforgettable, back-to-back evenings of entertainment.

Shaping the Future of Legal Work

"LEX Summit is not just a conference-it's the culmination of years of relentless innovation, dedication, and teamwork,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO and Co-founder of Filevine.“This event represents the countless achievements, large and small, that have come together to create something truly special for our users. As we step back to celebrate, we feel an unapologetic sense of pride, knowing LEX '24 marks the beginning of greater things to come."

As Filevine remains poised to lead the charge in the legal technology revolution, plans for next year's LEX Summit are already in the works. Until then, Filevine will continue to highlight the importance of innovation and forward-thinking through a rigorous schedule of new feature releases and ongoing product education.

For more information about the summit and to secure tickets for LEX Summit 2025, visit .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal operating system, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify high-stakes legal work. That is why Filevine now offers a full suite of AI-powered solutions built with the legal user in mind. Supporting everything from lead intake and e-signatures, to document assembly and case management, to timekeeping, billing, payments and business analytics, Filevine is used by over 3,400 law firms and legal teams daily to deliver excellence. Filevine is recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

