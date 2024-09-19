Invert And The Earth Lab Announce First Issuance Of Carbon Credits From Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invert and TEL announce first issuance of credits from Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an

Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an is the second project in the Bonos Jaguar del Mayab Portfolio to be verified under CAR's Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0.

- Andre Fernandez, CEOOTTAWA, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invert Inc. ("Invert" or“the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, and The Earth Lab (TEL) , a leading Mexican carbon project developer, today announced the first issuance of carbon credits from their Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an Project, the second project in the Bonos Jaguar del Mayab Portfolio (the Portfolio) to be verified under the Climate Action Reserve's (CAR) Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0.Following the successful first issuance of over 380,000 credits from the Portfolio in early September, this latest issuance brings over an additional 380,000 high-quality, North American removal credits to market while reinforcing the Portfolio's commitment to preserving forest carbon stocks and enhancing biodiversity through sustainable forest management practices.Through a partnership with the local ejido community, the Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an project integrates local expertise and traditions into forest stewardship practices. This collaboration not only enhances environmental outcomes but also ensures that the majority of carbon revenues directly benefit the community through an established social trust. The project also contributes to protecting critical wildlife habitats and supports sustainable economic opportunities for the region.“Our first issuance from the Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an project is a clear testament to our commitment to developing projects with measurable environmental and community benefits,” said Andre Fernandez, CEO of Invert.“This achievement reflects the power of collaboration with TEL and the Ejido X-Hazil y Anexos, whose involvement ensures that these initiatives support both climate and community resilience."The third project in the portfolio, Bonos Aroma Del Mayab is expected to issue additional CAR-verified removal credits later this year.About InvertA certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon reduction and removal company committed to empowering organizations to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future through carbon project origination and financing, and sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses. Please visit our website for more information:

Steph Dewar

Invert

...d

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.