Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Joins The Portland Regional Chamber Of Commerce As A Valued Member

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect Inc., a leader in strategic business development, is proud to announce its membership in the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. This partnership is an exciting step for VizConnect as it strengthens its commitment to the Portland business community by expanding its influence in key regional markets.Joining the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce provides VizConnect with valuable networking opportunities, access to a wide range of business resources, and a platform to engage with other business leaders in the region. This move aligns with VizConnect's broader business development strategy, which includes new projects in the core pillars of real estate development, green energy production, and innovative new technologies and AI-Driven solutions.“We are thrilled to become part of such an influential organization,” said Temba Mahaka, President and CEO of VizConnect, Inc.“The Chamber's strong ties to the local business ecosystem make it the perfect platform for us to collaborate, grow, and contribute to the Portland economy. We look forward to actively engaging and collaborating with other members to drive innovation and business growth in the area.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its' core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced Team is driven to increase customers' value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ..., or via the website .About The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce:The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is the leading voice for businesses in the Greater Portland region. With a mission to enhance economic development and business success, the Chamber supports companies of all sizes through advocacy, networking, and educational opportunities. The Chamber's vast network includes businesses across diverse industries, all working together to create a thriving regional economy.For Additional Information please contact Tommy Johnson, VP Member Engagement at the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce at ... or via their website .Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc., Investor Relations Advisor, David Cunic at ....

