Jasudben ML School Organizes Culmination Events For Classes 1 And 2 To Assess Their Learnings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 September 2024: Following NEP-2020, Jasudben ML School recently held culmination activities, \'Rewind\' for Class 1 and \'Flipped Out\' for Class 2, to mark the successful completion of the Integrated Units for the first term. These assessments provide a to 104 students from Class 1 and 108 students from Class 2 to demonstrate their in front of their parents, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) which promotes thematic learning and holistic development for young minds.



In the culmination event, students led interactive activities such as riddles in Gujarati and Hindi, quizzes where children tested their parent's knowledge, and taught certain concepts to them which was then followed by a student-led panel discussion, where parents participated by asking questions through a chit system.



Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of Jasudben ML School, said, \"Our school is one of the few who have implemented NEP-2020, and these integrated units aim to promote holistic education by allowing students to explore concepts beyond the traditional textbook approach. This not only improves their topic knowledge, but also helps to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication abilities among others.\"



Throughout the term, students studied under many themes, with three broad topics chosen for culmination- The Food We Eat, the World of Animals, and People, Places, and Safety. Each theme was thoughtfully integrated into the curriculum covering subjects such as English, Mathematics, Hindi, Marathi, Music, Gujarati, Environmental Science (EVS), and Art. The Food We Eat unit focused on the origins and significance of food, distinguishing between healthy and unhealthy food, and identifying plants and animals as food sources. Similarly, the World of Animals unit taught students about pets, domestic and wild animals, animal sounds, habitats, and their classification as herbivores, carnivores, and omnivores. The People, Places, and Safety focused on neighborhood awareness, practicing safety at school, home, and road, and the role of community helpers. This integration enabled students to explore and comprehend these topics and apply them in real life.



A parent of a Grade 1 student stated, \"Watching our children\'s regular assessments helps us understand what they are learning in class. This culmination of integrated units provides us with a more in-depth knowledge of their growth, allowing us to see how students learn and implement concepts in real-time.\"



The culmination events concluded with students performing a short skit on road safety, bringing their lessons to life through drama.





About JML School:



Jasudben ML School (JML) is a premier ICSE school in Khar, Mumbai. One of the first to implement NEP-2020, their vision is to ignite and nurture the spirit of inquiry in young learners, to inculcate amongst its students a traditional, yet relevant value system, and to encourage contemporary thought. They are a community based on trust, mutual respect, and compassion, with an aim for the students to leave the school with a commitment to service to others and to environmental stewardship, and with a greater understanding of themselves and their responsibilities in a global society.







