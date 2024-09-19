Israel announces ‘new phase’ of conflict following Hezbollah pager strikes

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in military strategy, Israel is redirecting its focus toward Hezbollah, as Defense Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday the start of a “new phase” in the ongoing conflict. This decision follows a series of explosions involving pagers and radios used by the Lebanese paramilitary group, which were reportedly triggered as part of an Israeli operation.



Speaking to at the Ramat David Airbase near Haifa, Gallant emphasized that “the center of gravity is moving north,” indicating that Israel is reallocating its forces, resources, and energy to confront Hezbollah more directly. This marks a strategic pivot after nearly a year of conflict primarily centered on Hamas in Gaza.



Hezbollah has been engaged in a low-intensity military campaign against Israel since the IDF began its airstrikes on Gaza. The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, aims to tie down Israeli forces near the Israel-Lebanon border to hinder their deployment in Gaza. In response, Israeli officials, including Gallant, have issued multiple warnings about a potential major offensive into Lebanon.



Just under two months ago, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz hinted at preparations for “all out war” with Hezbollah, stating that he would not elaborate on the “disproportionate” response that would characterize such a conflict.



The tension escalated dramatically earlier this week when thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated spontaneously across Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least a dozen people, including two children, and injuring around 3,000 others. A second wave of explosions on Wednesday targeted handheld walkie-talkies, causing further casualties with at least 14 fatalities and nearly 500 injuries reported.



As Israel shifts its military strategy and intensifies its operations against Hezbollah, the situation remains precarious, with the potential for wider conflict looming on the horizon. Both sides appear poised for further confrontations, raising concerns about the implications for regional stability.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692131