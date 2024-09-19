Departing NATO Chief Warns US Against 'Isolationism'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Outgoing chief Jens Stoltenberg will caution the United States and Europe against "isolationism" in his parting speech on Thursday, as Donald vies to return to the White House.

"We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways," he was to say in a speech on Thursday afternoon in Brussels, according to excerpts seen by AFP.

"Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well. Isolationism will not keep anyone safe."

The warning comes as Washington's allies fret that former president Trump could loosen the commitment of key power the United States to NATO if he wins the election in November.

Trump has rattled European countries by saying the United States could stop protecting NATO members that do not spend enough on defence.

Stoltenberg is set to hand over the reins at the Western military alliance to former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on October 1 after a decade at the helm.

During that time, he has helped oversee a major increase in defence spending from European members spurred by pressure from Washington and, more importantly, Russia's war on Ukraine.

At the last count, 23 of NATO's 32 countries were set this year to reach the alliance's target of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on defence, set in 2014.

"The good news is that we have delivered on the pledge we made 10 years ago," Stoltenberg will say.

"But the bad news is that this is no longer enough to keep us safe."

As Moscow's war on Ukraine grinds on through its third year, Stoltenberg will insist that NATO allies need to ensure Kyiv can negotiate "from a position of strength" when the time comes to talk.

"Any future peace deal must be backed by strong and sustained military support. Not just pieces of paper."

'More important than ever'

NATO's ties to Russia have been cut in the wake of the Kremlin's all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Stoltenberg will argue that at some point the alliance needs to return to dialogue with Moscow on issues such as arms control.

"We have to speak to our neighbours. However difficult it might be. But dialogue only works when it is backed by strong defences," the speech said.

Stoltenberg was set to warn that doing business with rivals such as Russia and China should never come at the expense of security.

"Freedom is more valuable than free trade," the speech read.

But he will also caution NATO members that "protectionism against allies does not protect our security".

France has spearheaded calls for Europe to build up its own defence industry instead of spending on weapons from the United States or Britain.

One of the most painful chapters of Stoltenberg's time in charge was the catastrophic US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan that left the Taliban to take over.

"Military power has its limits. The purpose of any future military operation outside NATO territory must be clearly defined," Stoltenberg will say.

"We need to be honest about what we can and cannot achieve."

Russia's aggression has reinvigorated NATO -- originally set up to face off against the Soviet Union -- after questions over its purpose following the end of the Cold War.

Since Moscow launched its all-out invasion, the alliance has bolstered its eastern flank, redrawn defence plans and upped spending.

"During my time as secretary general, the relevance of NATO has been questioned. The alliance has been described as divided, obsolete, braindead," Stoltenberg's speech says.

"But the reality is that NATO is strong, united, and more important than ever."