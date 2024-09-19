GCC States Stress Importance Of Adopting Forward-Looking Approach For Future Generations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries affirmed that they have reviewed with interest the report of the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, and agree with what was stated therein regarding the importance of removing the obstacles and challenges that hinder the full realization of the right to development with regard to children and future generations, taking into account the difference between these two concepts when developing policies that support them, as they are rights holders, and with full consideration of the principle of fairness.

This came in a statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the GCC countries, in her capacity as Chair of the Gulf Group, during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Permanent Representative said that the GCC countries view the right to development as a priority and a basic guarantee for the full enjoyment of all other rights, and believe that current generations must work from a position of responsibility and duty towards future generations, in a manner that does not hinder or detract from their right to development.

Dr Hind also emphasized that the GCC countries stress the importance of adopting a forward-looking approach that sets plans and laws that support the rights of future generations, facilitate the participation of representatives of these generations, and preserve their rights in various areas.

Dr Hind added that the GCC countries, based on their firm belief in the right to development and the rights of future generations to live in a healthy environment that includes all the components of sustainable development, are taking several initiatives to support this perspective, at the highest levels of decision-making, the most important of which are the "visions" of all GCC countries for the coming years.

Dr Hind indicated that the GCC countries have set up ministries concerned with the future that are concerned with the rights of future generations, in addition to pioneering models such as the "Future Generations Fund," to guarantee their economic rights and their right to development, which is in line with the measures recommended by the Special Rapporteur in the context of his report under discussion.