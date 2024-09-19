Ecential Robotics Appoints Experienced Leadership Team To Drive U.S. Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

eCential Robotics, a growth company transforming bone surgery by designing and an open robotic and navigation system with unique capabilities, is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Jacobs and Matthieu Ville to its leadership team. These strategic hires come as part of

eCential Robotics' commitment to accelerating its growth and innovation in the U.S.

Lisa Jacobs

has been appointed President North America at eCential Robotics. With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership in the medical industry, Lisa brings a proven track record in driving growth for implant and robotic systems. Her expertise in building high-performing sales organizations and her deep understanding of the U.S. healthcare landscape will be instrumental as eCential Robotics seeks to expand its footprint and deliver its cutting-edge solution to hospitals and surgical centers across the United States.

Before joining eCential Robotics, Jacobs founded Jacobs Consulting & Management Firm, an advisory company specializing in accelerating the growth of pivotal technologies in the healthcare industry. Her work with early-stage and established MedTech companies included solidifying product visions, developing go-to-market strategies, expanding market reach, and navigating FDA and EU regulatory processes. Lisa has also held key leadership roles at notable spine companies, including Accelus, Joimax, Medacta, Zimmer Biomet, and LDR.

"I am thrilled to join eCential Robotics at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Jacobs. "The potential of our robotic technology to transform spinal surgery and improve patient outcomes is immense. I look forward to further developing our U.S. market presence."

Matthieu Ville

joins eCential Robotics as the Vice President of Marketing , bringing a reputation as a disruptive thinker and strategic innovator. Matthieu has a distinguished career helping develop products and marketing strategies that challenge orthopedic industry norms, such as the Medtronic UNiD patient-specific solution or NuVasive Pulse Platform. In his new role, Matthieu will oversee the global marketing activities for eCential Robotics, focusing on the product development roadmap, partnerships, and increasing brand awareness. His strategic vision and creative approach to the market will play a crucial role in reinforcing eCential Robotics.

"I would like to thank you eCential Robotics for allowing me to team up with one of the world's top engineering teams on a project that aligns with my values and the market needs. Empowering surgeons, companies, and medical facilities to regain clinical and financial freedom from closed systems is very motivating," said Ville. "I look forward to continue building a product and a brand that resonates within the spine and orthopedic markets."

Clement Vidal , CEO of eCential Robotics, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Matthieu to the eCential Robotics team. Lisa's leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence, combined with Matthieu's marketing expertise, will be instrumental in driving our innovation and growth in the U.S. I am confident that their combined efforts will help us achieve our strategic goals and solidify our position as a pioneer in the field of surgical robotics."

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a French and US-based growth company specializing in surgical robotics. Established by Stéphane Lavallée and part of the Grenoble Haventure network, eCential has developed the next generation of open navigation and robotic platforms to improve bone surgery outcomes. With more than 100 patents and 7 trademarks, it is pursuing a disruptive innovation strategy that allows surgeons and third-party companies to benefit from unique clinical capabilities, integrate any implant systems and create proprietary surgical Apps. Thanks to multiple partnerships established with implant manufacturers, tech companies, and research labs, eCential Robotics is positioned as a leader in the fast-growing surgical robotics market and aspires to become the world leader in open robotic platforms.

