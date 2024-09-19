Vietnam Laser Processing Machines Import Research Report 2024-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Laser Processing Machines Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main sources of laser processing machine imports for Vietnam include China, Japan, and South Korea. The key companies exporting these products to Vietnam are Samsung, LG Inc., and Setsuyo Astec Corporation. The primary importers of laser processing machines in Vietnam are companies and distributors in downstream industries such as electronics and automotive manufacturing. Major importers include foreign enterprises such as Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam, Ket Thai Nguyen Company Limited, and LG Display Vietnam Hai Phong Company.



These machines can process various materials, such as metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites, without causing mechanical stress or deformation to the workpiece due to their non-contact processing nature. The laser beam's small diameter allows for the precise cutting and engraving of intricate patterns and fine structures. These machines are well-suited for mass production and the rapid manufacturing of complex machinery parts.

With the rapid development of Vietnam's manufacturing industry, the market size for laser processing machines in Vietnam is also growing. Globally, the leading producers and exporters of laser processing machines include Germany's Trumpf, Japan's Amada, the United States' Coherent, and China's HGLASER and Han's Laser. These companies hold leading positions in laser technology and equipment manufacturing, offering high-performance and reliable laser processing equipment.

In Vietnam, as industrialization and manufacturing continue to advance, the demand for high-precision and high-efficiency laser processing machines is increasing. The publisher has analyzed that due to the limited local machine tool manufacturing capacity in Vietnam, the market for laser processing machines mainly relies on imported products. These imported machines are essential for enhancing the overall level and competitiveness of Vietnam's manufacturing industry.

Specifically, the upstream industries related to laser processing machines in Vietnam involve the production of optical components, lasers, precision mechanical parts, and CNC systems. The downstream industries include various manufacturing and precision processing enterprises. Laser processing machines are widely used in many industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, mold manufacturing, advertising signage, handicrafts, etc.

In recent years, Vietnam's processing and manufacturing sectors, such as automotive and machinery manufacturing, have developed rapidly, often achieving double-digit growth rates. This growth has contributed to the expansion of Vietnam's laser processing machine market.

Based on the data from the publisher, the total import value of laser processing machines in Vietnam reached approximately USD 300 million in 2023. From January to May 2024, the cumulative import value was around USD 150 million, and the market is expected to continue growing steadily in the coming years.

Overall, with Vietnam's economic development, rising per capita income, and ongoing industrialization and modernization, the Vietnamese government is strongly supporting the growth of the processing and manufacturing sectors. As a result, the demand for laser processing machines in Vietnam is expected to continue increasing. The publisher forecasts that the import of laser processing machines in Vietnam is likely to maintain a growth trend in the coming years.

