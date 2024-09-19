Carbon Black Market Exploration: An Analysis Of Industry Developments And Recent Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Carbon Black Market OverviewThe global carbon black market is experiencing robust growth driven by its increased utilization in the automotive sector and rising demand in the cosmetic industry. In 2018, the market was valued at $17.50 billion and is projected to reach $23.0 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018, capturing three-fifths of the market share. It is expected to continue leading, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.0% during the projection period.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers and Challenges:- Drivers: The growth of the carbon black market is fueled by its extensive use in automotive applications and increasing demand from the cosmetic industry.- Challenges: Strict regulations on carbon black usage pose a challenge to market expansion. However, the demand for environmentally friendly alternatives is anticipated to create new growth opportunities.Market Segmentation:- By Process: The market is segmented into furnace black, channel black, acetylene black, and lampblack. The furnace black segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.- By Grade: The market is categorized into specialty and conductive grades. The specialty grade segment, which dominated the market in 2018, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6%.- By Application: Key applications include tires, coatings, plastics, printing inks, and toners.Geographic Analysis:- Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, with a significant contribution and the highest projected growth rate.- Key Players: Prominent players in the global carbon black market include SABIC, Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Dow Inc., Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Nouryon, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Dominion Colour Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, and BASF SE.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

