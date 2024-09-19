PLEOPHARMA, INC. PARTICIPATES IN THE LIFE SCIENCES PA's LIFE SCIENCE FUTURE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc., a privately held company focused on cannabis related issues, announced today that their CEO, Ginger Constantine, MD, presented at the Life Sciences PA's Life Sciences Future Conference.

Dr. Constantine presented data from PleoPharma's Phase 1 and Phase 2b studies of PP-01, their lead drug candidate intended for the mitigation of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome.

About cannabis withdrawal/cannabis use disorder

The US reported that in 2023 (samhsa ) , ~19.2 million Americans had Cannabis Use Disorder with 1.64 million people receiving treatment (~500k inpatient, ~1.1 million outpatient). The number of individuals who have received treatment for cannabis related health problems has grown by an average of 28% annually from 2018 to 2023. People with regular and dependent cannabis use commonly experience significant withdrawal symptoms. There are currently no FDA approved medications for the treatment of cannabis withdrawal syndrome or cannabis use disorder.

About PP-01

PP-01 has a dual mechanism of action targeting suppressed CB1 receptors and neurotransmitter dysregulation in the mesolimbic reward pathway. PP-01 is an investigational product entering Phase 3 that is in development for the mitigation of symptoms related to cannabis withdrawal. PP-01 is intended to be a once daily oral product taken before bedtime providing rapid and sustained efficacy with an excellent safety and tolerability profile.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in the neuropsych and addiction space with a lead asset that is being developed as the first FDA approved treatment for mitigation of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome in people with Cannabis Use Disorder.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

