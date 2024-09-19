EQ Bank Launches Business Account Beta, A New Banking Solution To Better Serve Small Business Owners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



EQ Business Account transforms Canadian business with high interest, no fees, unlimited transactions* and access to Business GICs, supported by an entirely digital onboarding experience Beta phase of launch provides account access to existing

EQ Bank customers

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQ Bank, the digital arm of Canada's

Challenger BankTM with a mission to drive change in banking and enrich people's lives, today announces the beta launch of its

Business Account , a high-interest, no-fee everyday bank account uniquely designed to suit Canadian small business owners' banking needs. The EQ Bank Business Account is available to existing EQ Bank customers during the beta phase, with roll-out to all Canadian business owners expected in the coming months.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and they deserve better banking options. EQ Bank is proud to support entrepreneurs with a modern banking experience that addresses their unique needs," said Mahima Poddar, SVP and group head, personal banking, EQ Bank. "The beta launch of our new Business Account offers traditionally underserved business owners a valuable platform that removes common pain points, such as high fees and complex, time consuming and in-person onboarding, and instead allows them to focus on what matters most

– growing their business."

Available today, the EQ Bank Business Account provides business owners with a new, innovative solution that addresses their specific needs by offering:



Free unlimited transactions*

Competitive 2.50% interest rate on the entire

balance∞

No fees – monthly, hidden or otherwise

No minimum balance requirements

Option to purchase

EQ Bank Business GICs

Fully digital online sign-up and

onboarding

Easy, streamlined access to both personal and business accounts for

EQ Bank customers

Convenient platform to manage customer payments, bill payments and deposits Dedicated business customer service agents based in Canada, available 8:00a.m. to 12:00a.m. ET

Small business owners face many hurdles in their banking experience and can find their needs unmet. Despite representing a core pillar of the Canadian economy, they are often faced with onerous, in-person onboarding processes and earn little-to-no interest rates on deposits paired with high fees and minimum balance requirements. The new Business Account helps transform the world of business banking with a stress-free way to save and transact, setting a new standard in business banking efficiency and convenience.

The beta phase roll-out comes after close collaboration with early pilot program customers. It is currently available on desktop and mobile for iOS, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. The account offering will further evolve for small business customers as critical developments like open banking and real-time rail infrastructure become a reality in Canada.

To open an EQ Bank Business Account today, or to join the waitlist to learn when this account will be available to all Canadian business owners, visit eqbank/business-bank-account .

* Transactions are subject to certain dollar limit maximums.

∞ Interest is calculated daily on the total closing balance and paid monthly.

