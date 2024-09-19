The Latest Construction Innovations And Industry Insights - September 19, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine covering the latest industry news, blogs, videos and more.As we move into the Fall season, our upcoming partner events scheduled until the end of October are fast approaching. These include the Canadian Hydronics Conference in Edmonton (September 25-26), ICBA Construction Innovation Summit in Vancouver (October 3-4), Electrical Plumbing HVAC Trades Boot Camp in Toronto (October 9), Chicago Build (October 22-23), BUILDEX Alberta in Calgary (October 23-24), and METALCON in Atlanta (October 30 - November 1). Construction Links Network is built on partnerships, and these events offer invaluable opportunities to connect and grow within the industry.Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 75.Brigade Unveils Dynamic New Brand Identity.TyBOT® – the Rebar Tying Robot, is now available for purchase.Ontario Building Training Centre for 50,000 New Construction Workers.Canada's Building Permits Surge 22.1% in July: Multi-Unit and Industrial Growth Lead the Way.Percolating Collaboration Podcast: Collaboration Call of Duty.Masterclass Ep 34 – Simplify Construction Payroll & Reporting.From Blueprint to Completion: Navigating Your Construction Project with Software.Graham's Sam Johnson Honored as Top 40 Under 40 Industry Leader.Roof Anchor Fall Protection: Which Type is Your Best Option?.DC's First Resilience HUB/Incubator.Are your Underground Storage Tanks Compliant?.Webinar - Optimizing Building Systems: Leveraging Flow and Energy Measurement for Efficiency and Performance.New owner for RONA Séguin & Legault hardware store.ACEC-Ontario Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors.Investment in Building Construction Decreases by 1.7% in July.RONA Partners with NHL Teams for 2024-2025 Season.Skills Ontario Applauds Team Canada's Success at WorldSkills.Efficiency Capital & Mitsubishi Electric: Driving Energy Efficiency in Canada.Report: Rising Costs and Supply Chain Pressures Challenge Construction IndustryStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

