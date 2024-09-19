Alithya Achieves 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award For 19Th Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alithya is honored by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievements and innovation

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya")

has been selected by Microsoft for the Business Applications 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle award, earning a spot for the 19th time.

Inner Circle participation is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global of partners. It is widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations to excel.

Alithya has established a strong presence in the field of Microsoft business applications, using its numerous intellectual property tools to provide exceptional industry solutions that enhance efficiency and foster innovation. Alithya's longstanding partnership with Microsoft has been a cornerstone of its success and, over the years, partnering with Microsoft has been crucial in establishing Alithya as a leader through prestigious recognitions such as the Inner Circle award.

Quote by John Scandar, Senior Vice President of Alithya's Microsoft Practice:

"This year marks the 19th time that Alithya has proudly earned the Inner Circle award, a testament to our unwavering focus on excellence. Our recognition in the Inner Circle underscores both our steady performance and our status as a leader in business applications. Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to use their cutting-edge AI and cloud capabilities, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of innovation and service."

Quote by Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead at Microsoft:

"Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honored to recognize this impact. Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, cloud, and industry knowledge. They bring specialized IP, business process, and technical expertise to customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions."

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With gender parity and carbon care certifications already obtained, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya Canada inc.

