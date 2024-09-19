HCI Equity Partners Adds Whit Rudder To Investment Team
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Whit Rudder has joined the firm as an Associate to help evaluate, analyze and monitor investments made by the firm.
We're delighted to welcome Whit to the firm where he will support our deal team," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "His experience in M&A across complementary industries will be a valuable asset as we continue to identify new consolidation theses and execute transactions that support our existing portfolio companies."
Prior to joining HCI, Mr. Rudder was senior analyst at VRA Partners, where he focused on sell-side middle-market M&A transactions in business services, industrials, consumer, technology and healthcare.
Mr. Rudder holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington & Lee University.
About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC.
