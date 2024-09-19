Awardco & Amazon Business Collaborate To Transform Enterprise Rewards & Recognition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PROVO, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards technology, has announced new capabilities in their collaboration with Business. These new enhancements include a better customer ordering experience with real-time order and tracking updates, better communication and for high-profile orders, and more.

The Awardco & Amazon Business collaboration redefines how enterprises manage employee recognition and rewards by seamlessly merging Awardco's innovative recognition platform with Amazon Business's extensive catalog, making rewards and recognition an easy addition to the crucial pieces of any HR tech stack.

Awardco and Amazon Business began their relationship in 2017 to offer a unique, streamlined solution for employee recognition. This collaboration allows new Awardco clients to link their existing Amazon Business accounts with the Awardco platform, and consolidates expenses and provides greater transparency across various layers of spend. Awardco & Amazon Business make recognition efforts more efficient and cost-effective.

The new capabilities announced today provide an even better customer ordering experience with real-time synchronous order and tracking updates. This is all possible through an enhanced integration with Amazon Business through the Integrated Ordering API. Additionally, this new enhanced integration provides better communication and resolution for high-profile orders unfulfilled due to account quantity limits.

"Our collaboration with Amazon Business has been a key part of our success from the early stages of Awardco," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "Awardco was an early adopter of integrating with Amazon Business for employee rewards and recognition, and today's announcement only strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class solutions to all of our clients around the world."

Working with Amazon Business offers Awardco clients a transformative solution for enterprises looking to enhance their employee recognition programs. The ability to centralize and streamline recognition spending not only simplifies processes but also maximizes the impact of every dollar spent. This results in higher employee satisfaction, improved retention, and increased productivity.

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured collaborator with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at

