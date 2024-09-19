In 2023, the Germany crawler excavator market was primarily dominated by mini and small-sized excavators, particularly due to their versatile use in urban public infrastructure projects. The growth of this segment has been driven by increasing public infrastructure, mining, and renewable energy projects across the country.

The construction industry accounted for the largest share of crawler excavator usage by end-users in 2023, despite the sector undergoing a transitional phase. Geopolitical tensions and a downturn in building construction led to a reduction in new orders. However, the market remained relatively stable due to a backlog of orders from 2021 and 2022. According to VDMA, construction equipment sales, including crawler excavators, are expected to decline by 10% in 2024.

Germany's construction sector faced several challenges in 2023, including increased product costs, labor shortages, and financing difficulties, particularly in the housebuilding segment. The PMI index has been declining since April 2022, indicating a prolonged downturn. Residential construction is forecasted to decrease by 6% in 2024, but a recovery of 3.5% is expected by 2025 due to increased housing demand from Ukrainian refugees and migrants. Similarly, non-residential construction spending is expected to decline by 2.5% in 2024, followed by a 3% recovery in 2025.

In response to these challenges, companies like HD Hyundai Infracore Co. are establishing European subsidiaries in Germany to offset sluggish demand from financially strained Chinese developers. Key market leaders in Germany's crawler excavator market include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, and Liebherr, all of which have a diverse range of equipment and strong market share. Niche players such as Kubota, Liu Gong, Yanmar, John Deere, Wacker Neuson, and Bobcat focus on limited product diversification and have a strong local presence.

Emerging players, including SANY, Zoomlion, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, Takeuchi, Develon, Kobelco, Kubota, CNH Industrials, and XCMG, are introducing technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of the leading companies. However, Mecalac and Hyromek are considered stragglers, lagging behind in terms of innovative and advanced product technology.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investment in Green Infrastructure Strategy



Germany has targeted investing USD 220 billion by 2026 to support industrial transformation, including climate protection, hydrogen technology, and the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations.

The European Commission developed the Green Infrastructure Strategy in 2020. It aimed to develop organic systems, both natural and engineered, that act as living infrastructure in rural and urban settings to promote social, economic, and ecological growth, focusing on sustainable growth. The German government approved USD 63 billion in investments to combat climate change in 2024, aiming to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045.

Growing Demand for Mini & Small Crawler Excavators in the Germany Crawler Excavator Market



In the Germany crawler excavator market, demand for mini and small excavators is growing in agriculture, forestry, and material handling waste management industries.

Construction companies nowadays are more attracted to purchasing compact excavators because they can operate in varied areas and are equipped with different technology attachments.

The demand for mini & small excavators is expected to be supported by Germany's plan to lay out a state fund worth USD 546 million to USD 1.1 billion to support the mining of raw materials in response to the country's transition to the green economy. The electrification of crawler excavators is making significant progress. The year 2023 witnessed the launch of a wide range of new electric products. For example, Munich-based manufacturer Wacker Neuson launched the EZ17e mini excavator as a series product.

Surge in Renovation & Repair Projects for Public Infrastructure



In Sept 2023, Germany's Federal Ministry for Transport announced a USD 43.3 billion investment plan until 2027 to improve Germany's railway infrastructure at the 2023 Rail Summit in Frankfurt.

As the ministry stated, most funds in 2024 will be directed towards Germany's construction industry, with approximately USD 20.4 billion designated for building renovations and new construction.

The government highlighted that this financial injection could significantly encourage the construction sector to adopt greener practices. Moreover, subsidies for renewable energy will increase, with around USD 13.6 billion set aside. The government aims to bolster the hydrogen industry with USD 20.1 billion, aligning with its renewable energy transition strategy. In the transportation sector, USD 13.5 billion will be allocated to enhance Germany's rail network from 2024 to 2027, while USD 5.0 billion will be invested in the nation's electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Smart Cities Development Projects



Germany aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2045. To reduce their carbon footprint, construction companies focus on using compact construction equipment in the German crawler excavator market.

"Green building" is one of the German government's key investment strategies and is expected to boost the demand for compact-powered construction equipment. Germany has invested approximately USD 12.5 billion in developing green buildings in compliance with ESG norms. The growing demand for excavators is attributable to improvements in the underground mining and construction sectors and a few government projects, such as the smart city project. Moreover, the market for compact excavators is evolving into a more innovative sector due to the intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Germany's Residential Slump Expects to Impact the Demand for Crawler Excavators Negatively



The German housebuilding sector risks a significant decline due to canceling construction projects and a slowdown in order volumes. Elevated interest rates and escalating materials costs fuel this crisis.

According to calculations by the German Property Federation (ZIA), there is currently a shortage of 600,000 apartments in Europe's largest economy. This deficit is projected to increase to 830,000 by 2027. Germany's housing crisis persists, as the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported a 23.5% decrease in residential building permits issued in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Only 16,800 apartments were granted permits in January, marking a decline from the previous year.

Skilled Labour Shortage in the Country Hampers the Pace of Construction Projects



In Feb 2024, the German government highlighted the significant challenge facing Europe's largest economy, emphasizing growth constraints due to a workforce shortage. For 2024, the government anticipates a growth rate of 0.2%, down from the previous forecast of 1.3%.

With approximately 700,000 vacancies currently unfilled, Germany's economic growth potential has declined to 0.7% from around 2% in the 1980s and is projected to decrease further to 0.5% if the issue remains unresolved.

Moreover, Germany faces a significant shortage of at least 300,000 skilled workers by 2030, particularly in the renewable energy industry sector, as demand for jobs in this field increases. Germany's labor market faces structural challenges intensified by the digital revolution, leading to the demand for swift adjustments from workers, businesses, and the government for global competitiveness. Despite rapidly recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, persistent issues include workforce distribution shifts and declining productivity.

