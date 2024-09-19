Larimar Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations At The Upcoming International Congress For Ataxia Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that data from the Company's nomlabofusp Phase 1 studies and Phase 2 dose exploration study, some of which has been previously disclosed, will be presented at the annual International for Ataxia Research (ICAR) being held November 12-15, 2024 in London, U.K. Nomlabofusp is a protein replacement therapy designed to address the root cause of Friedreich's ataxia by delivering frataxin to mitochondria.



Larimar will present three posters during the conference, one of which will also be presented as an oral presentation. The poster presentations are as follows:



Effect of nomlabofusp administration on tissue frataxin levels, plasma lipid profiles, and gene expression in patients with Friedreich's ataxia Oral presentation by Dr. Russell Clayton, Chief Medical Officer of Larimar Therapeutics on Thursday November 14, 2024, at 5:07 PM CT



Disease characteristics and tissue frataxin concentrations in adults with Friedreich's ataxia participating in nomlabofusp interventional studies

Prediction of tissue frataxin levels with long term administration of nomlabofusp in adults with Friedreich's ataxia using modeling and simulations



About Nomlabofusp (CTI-1601)

Nomlabofusp is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin to the mitochondria of patients with Friedreich's ataxia who are unable to produce enough of this essential protein. Nomlabofusp has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation, Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission, and a PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency. The FDA recently selected nomlabofusp to participate in the Support for Clinical Trials Advancing Rare Disease Therapeutics (START) pilot program, a new milestone-driven program designed to accelerate development of novel therapies intended to address an unmet medical need for rare diseases.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp (CTI-1601), is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

...

(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

...

(484) 414-2715