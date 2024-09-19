Azerbaijan Introduces Tax Incentives For Renewable Energy Projects
Nazrin Abdul
Tax incentives will be implemented for projects aimed at
improving the environment and producing renewable energy in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Ahmad Ahmadov, Head of the Department of Legislation Monitoring
and Business with Entrepreneurial Subjects at the State Tax
Service's Tax Policy Department under the Ministry of Economy,
announced this at the VIII Eurasian Forum of Accountants and
Auditors.
"In the near future, additional economic tools will be
introduced to stimulate businesses engaged in environmental health
and ecological activities as part of the 'green' energy strategy.
In particular, tax concessions will be offered to companies
actively participating in renewable energy production, as well as
to foreign investors interested in such projects," Ahmadov
stressed.
According to him, tax incentives will be a crucial element in
increasing investments in this area.
"In recent years, the Tax Service has explored international
practices to implement carbon footprint assessment tools and other
measures aimed at achieving national environmental goals," he
added.
