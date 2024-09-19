Vienna Center Evolves Into Action-Oriented Think Tank To Renew Management For The 21St Century

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Johan Roos is the new Executive Director of the Vienna Center.

The Vienna Center will serve as a hub for innovative management initiatives for the 21st Century. Dr. Johan Roos is appointed as the new Executive Director.

- Richard Straub, President of the Peter Drucker Society EuropeVIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Peter Drucker Society Europe today announced the evolution of the Vienna Center for Management Innovation into an action-oriented think tank.This transformation aims to coordinate various global projects and expert groups into a coherent whole, accelerating efforts to renew and reframe management practices for the complexities and uncertainties of the 21st century. Operating in close connection with the Global Peter Drucker Forum , the Vienna Center will serve as a hub for innovative management initiatives.To support this advancement, Dr. Johan Roos has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Vienna Center.Richard Straub, President of the Peter Drucker Society Europe, commented:“We are delighted to have Johan Roos leading the Vienna Center. His extensive experience as an academic change leader and his track record of bridging academic rigor with practical innovation make him the ideal person to guide this evolution. By unifying our global projects and expert groups, we can accelerate our efforts to renew management practices on a societal level, in the spirit of Peter Drucker.”"The Vienna Center's evolution into an action-oriented think tank is a significant step in our global journey to address changing realities," said Dr. Roos. "By coordinating various initiatives and expert groups, we can accelerate innovation and make management a vital capacity of all institutions-private, public, or social. Inspired by Peter Drucker's legacy, we aim to renew and reframe management models, leadership practices, and business education."The upcoming Drucker Forum in Vienna on November 14 and 15 will feature key subjects from The Next Management initiative, including "The Next Knowledge Work: Managing for New Levels of Innovation and Value Creation."________________________________________About the Vienna CenterThe Vienna Center for Management Innovation is an action-oriented think tank affiliated with the Global Peter Drucker Forum and embedded within the non-profit Peter Drucker Society Europe. By coordinating global projects and expert groups, the Vienna Center is dedicated to reframing 21st-century management and promoting innovative approaches to organizational leadership and management practices.

