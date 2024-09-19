Kathua Attack: SDM Launches Magisterial Probe, Calls For Statements From Public

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A magisterial probe has been launched into the terror attack in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, where two terrorists were killed and a constable lost his life and sought statements and evidence from the public.

On June 12 and 13, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a fierce gunfight during a search and cordon operation in Saida-Sohal village of Kathua's Hiranagar tehsil.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been appointed magistrate by the District Magistrate Kathua to conduct a magisterial enquiry and will submit a report on the incident of the terror attack in Saida-Sohal area of Hiranagar. During the terror attack, two terrorists were killed, and Constable Kabir Dass lost his life in the line of duty,” Hiranagar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar said.

Kumar, who issued a public notification regarding the probe, visited the site to record statements and gather evidence from individuals with knowledge of the incident's circumstances.

“This notice informs the general public and interested persons that anyone wishing to provide information or evidence related to the case in the form of written or oral statements should do so before September 23,” he added.

Read Also Will Bury Terror In J&K: Shah Terrorism Increased In J&K Since Modi Sworn In For Third Term: Cong