(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced a suite of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-enabled solutions to assist clients in their research and analysis processes. The new offerings are available through the new Labs section of the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, a research and development initiative that showcases production and early-stage innovations from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Kensho, S&P Global's AI innovation hub.

The new suite of solutions developed through S&P Capital IQ Pro Labs includes:



Transcripts Trending Topics enables users to uncover trends and insights from earnings call transcripts by company, sector or index over their desired time period;

News Sentiment provides quantitative sentiment signals, allowing users to uncover important company and sector insights; Transcripts Key Phrases identifies the most significant topics in an earnings call transcript based on semantically and contextually similar key phrases within the presentation and Q&A sections of an earnings call, allowing users to understand key themes for a company.

"S&P Capital IQ Pro's new Labs section provides our clients with early access to our latest innovations to drive relevancy in how we develop our offerings," said Justine Iverson, Head of Analytics for Capital IQ Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As technology continues to evolve, we are committed to bringing the latest innovations in GenAI, data visualization and advanced analytics to S&P Capital IQ Pro for our users."

In addition, S&P Capital IQ Pro recently introduced the following GenAI enhancements that streamline discovery and exploration and simplify client workflows:



Morning, Midday and Evening IQ Market Summaries provide users with concise summaries of U.S., European and Asian market activity pre-open, during market hours and post-close, allowing users to keep up with essential market updates, breaking news and mid-day trading insights.

Transcript Summarization offers summaries of earnings call transcripts, complementing Natural Language Processing (NLP)-driven sentiment scores within the AI-powered Document Viewer. S&P Global Marketplace GenAI Search enables users to quickly query information on S&P Global datasets, related documentation and support information, facilitating seamless discovery and use of relevant offerings.

S&P Capital IQ Pro is S&P Global's flagship data and analytics platform offering access to deep, meaningful data on the global financial markets, companies and industries that help market participants make informed decisions. It also provides proprietary research and in-depth analysis from thought leaders and industry experts and compresses more than 135 billion raw data points a year into actionable intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

